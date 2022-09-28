17 Halloween Decor Pieces for Your Spooky Festivities — Starting at $3

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

October is just a few days away — a.k.a. the official start of spooky season! We want to prepare our Halloween aesthetic right when the month kicks off so we can celebrate for the next four weeks. Join Us!

If you haven’t stocked up yet, we have a slew of fun and inexpensive decor options for you that are ready to shop below. Happy haunting!

These Poster Picture Frames

Hang up these retro posters if you want to seriously creep out your house guests!

Get the DUAIAI 12 Pieces Laminated Halloween Gothic Decor Poster Frames for prices starting at $16 at Amazon!

These Pumpkin String Lights

The orange hue and little faces on these pumpkin lights will add the right touch of decor with minimal effort!

Get the MILEXING Halloween String Lights for prices starting at $15 at Amazon!

This Inflatable Decoration

If you have a front yard, this string of inflatable creatures will look too cute lit up at night!

Get the Joiedomi 8 FT Long Halloween Inflatable Decoration for prices starting at $40 at Amazon!

These Themed Throw Pillow Covers

Get ready for the premiere Hocus Pocus 2 with these amazing pillow covers!

Get the 4TH Emotion Halloween Decor Pillow Covers for prices starting at $15 at Amazon!

This Enormous Spiderweb Display

You can use this spider web in so many ways to create a spooky aura!

Get the Labrostar 1000 Sqft Halloween Spider Web for prices starting at $14 at Amazon!

This Festive Candle

Create an aromatic Halloween atmosphere by lighting this candle!

Get the Yankee Candle Halloween Jack O Lantern 3 Wick on sale for $19 at Macy’s!

This Light-Up Banner

This sign is ideal for Halloween and especially for trick or treating, as you can turn the lights on and off as a signal!

Get the JH Specialties Lighted Happy Haunting Wall Banner on sale for $26 at Macy’s!

This Simple Wall Hanging

We love the design of this decor piece and its more minimalist feel.

Get the Holiday Lane Halloween BOO! Wall Hanging Sign on sale for $19 at Macy’s!

This Funny Door Mat

Set the festive tone right outside of your door with this mat!

Get the Elrene Shoes Off Witches Novelty Halloween Coir Door Mat on sale for $19 at Macy’s!

This Spiderweb Tablecloth

Set up your table for a spooky feast with this beautiful tablecloth!

Get the Elrene Crawling Halloween Spider Lace Lined Tablecloth on sale for $18 at Macy’s!

This Cozy Throw Blanket

Watching scary movies is ten times better when you’re cozied up in this blanket!

Get The Holiday Aisle Cresta Cozy Soft Fleece Throw on sale for $35 at Wayfair!

This String Light Spiderweb

This more elaborate light setup will turn any room into a festive space.

Get The Holiday Aisle Halloween Battery Net Lights on sale for $48 at Wayfair!

This Witch Wreath

This fun wreath is a dream for any fellow witch’s front door!

Get The Holiday Aisle Glittery 18 Polyester Wreath on sale for $58 at Wayfair!

This Pumpkin Tree

This tree is giving Us some major Nightmare Before Christmas vibes!

Get The Holiday Aisle Tabletop Tree on sale for $38 at Wayfair!

These Cute Candy Eggs

Fill these little eggs with candy and other goodies to give out as party favors!

Get the Hyde & EEK! Boutique Scavenger Hunt Halloween Fillable Eggs for $3 at Target!

This Black Tree Decoration

This tree can act as an elegant table centerpiece for a fun Halloween dinner party.

Get the Hyde & EEK! Boutique Falloween Light Up Glitter Halloween Artificial Tree for $15 at Target!

This Adorable Light-Up Pumpkin

You can buy multiple of these pumpkins and prop them up around the house!

Get the Hyde & EEK! Boutique 5 Light Up Happy Three Teeth Pumpkin for $5 at Target!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!