Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Spooky Season

17 Halloween Decor Pieces for Your Spooky Festivities — Starting at $3

By
Halloween-Decor-Stock-Photo
 Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

October is just a few days away — a.k.a. the official start of spooky season! We want to prepare our Halloween aesthetic right when the month kicks off so we can celebrate for the next four weeks. Join Us!

If you haven’t stocked up yet, we have a slew of fun and inexpensive decor options for you that are ready to shop below. Happy haunting!

These Poster Picture Frames

DUAIAI 12 Pieces Laminated Halloween Gothic Decor Poster Frames
Amazon

Hang up these retro posters if you want to seriously creep out your house guests!

See it!

Get the DUAIAI 12 Pieces Laminated Halloween Gothic Decor Poster Frames for prices starting at $16 at Amazon!

 These Pumpkin String Lights

MILEXING Halloween String Lights
Amazon

The orange hue and little faces on these pumpkin lights will add the right touch of decor with minimal effort!

See it!

Get the MILEXING Halloween String Lights for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! 

This Inflatable Decoration

Joiedomi 8 FT Long Halloween Inflatable Decoration
Amazon

If you have a front yard, this string of inflatable creatures will look too cute lit up at night!

See it!

Get the Joiedomi 8 FT Long Halloween Inflatable Decoration for prices starting at $40 at Amazon! 

These Themed Throw Pillow Covers

4TH Emotion Halloween Decor Pillow Covers
Amazon

Get ready for the premiere Hocus Pocus 2 with these amazing pillow covers!

See it!

Get the 4TH Emotion Halloween Decor Pillow Covers for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! 

This Enormous Spiderweb Display

Labrostar 1000 Sqft Halloween Spider Web
Amazon

You can use this spider web in so many ways to create a spooky aura!

See it!

Get the Labrostar 1000 Sqft Halloween Spider Web for prices starting at $14 at Amazon! 

This Festive Candle

Yankee Candle Halloween Jack O Lantern 3 Wick
Macy’s

Create an aromatic Halloween atmosphere by lighting this candle!

See it!

Get the Yankee Candle Halloween Jack O Lantern 3 Wick on sale for $19 at Macy’s!

This Light-Up Banner

JH Specialties Lighted Happy Haunting Wall Banner
Macy’s

This sign is ideal for Halloween and especially for trick or treating, as you can turn the lights on and off as a signal!

See it!

Get the JH Specialties Lighted Happy Haunting Wall Banner on sale for $26 at Macy’s!

This Simple Wall Hanging

Holiday Lane Halloween BOO! Wall Hanging Sign
Macy’s

We love the design of this decor piece and its more minimalist feel.

See it!

Get the Holiday Lane Halloween BOO! Wall Hanging Sign on sale for $19 at Macy’s!

This Funny Door Mat

Elrene Shoes Off Witches Novelty Halloween Coir Door Mat
Macy’s

Set the festive tone right outside of your door with this mat!

See it!

Get the Elrene Shoes Off Witches Novelty Halloween Coir Door Mat on sale for $19 at Macy’s!

This Spiderweb Tablecloth

Elrene Crawling Halloween Spider Lace Lined Tablecloth
Macy’s

Set up your table for a spooky feast with this beautiful tablecloth!

See it!

Get the Elrene Crawling Halloween Spider Lace Lined Tablecloth on sale for $18 at Macy’s!

This Cozy Throw Blanket

The Holiday Aisle Cresta Cozy Soft Fleece Throw
Wayfair

Watching scary movies is ten times better when you’re cozied up in this blanket!

See it!

Get The Holiday Aisle Cresta Cozy Soft Fleece Throw on sale for $35 at Wayfair!

This String Light Spiderweb 

The Holiday Aisle Halloween Battery Net Lights
Wayfair

This more elaborate light setup will turn any room into a festive space.

See it!

Get The Holiday Aisle Halloween Battery Net Lights on sale for $48 at Wayfair!

This Witch Wreath

The Holiday Aisle Glittery 18 Polyester Wreath
Wayfair

This fun wreath is a dream for any fellow witch’s front door!

See it!

Get The Holiday Aisle Glittery 18 Polyester Wreath on sale for $58 at Wayfair!

This Pumpkin Tree 

The Holiday Aisle Tabletop Tree
Wayfair

This tree is giving Us some major Nightmare Before Christmas vibes!

See it!

Get The Holiday Aisle Tabletop Tree on sale for $38 at Wayfair!

These Cute Candy Eggs

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Scavenger Hunt Halloween Fillable Eggs
Target

Fill these little eggs with candy and other goodies to give out as party favors!

See it!

Get the Hyde & EEK! Boutique Scavenger Hunt Halloween Fillable Eggs for $3 at Target!

This Black Tree Decoration 

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Falloween Light Up Glitter Halloween Artificial Tree
Target

This tree can act as an elegant table centerpiece for a fun Halloween dinner party.

See it!

Get the Hyde & EEK! Boutique Falloween Light Up Glitter Halloween Artificial Tree for $15 at Target!

This Adorable Light-Up Pumpkin

Hyde & EEK! Boutique 5 Light Up Happy Three Teeth Pumpkin
Target

You can buy multiple of these pumpkins and prop them up around the house!

See it!

Get the Hyde & EEK! Boutique 5 Light Up Happy Three Teeth Pumpkin for $5 at Target!

halloween-fashion

15 Halloween Fashion Finds You Can Wear in Regular Life Too

Read article

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Selling Fast! Products You Have to Own