7 Creepy-Cool Halloween Wreaths — Starting at Just $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can you believe it? Halloween is approaching! Spooky season is almost here! When the clock strikes midnight and October begins, we say let the creepy, scary and seriously fun celebrations begin. While we’ll dress ourselves up for the 31st, we want our home decorated ASAP so we can make the most of the month!

First things first — a Halloween wreath! Wreaths are perfect because whether you live in a house, apartment or condo, you can pop one onto your door and immediately get the spine-chilling vibes going. Need a new one? We’ve picked out seven affordable favorites below, with multiple options for just $20!

This Skrantun Wreath

Jack-o’-lanterns are one of the most iconic symbols of the season, so we made sure to search for wreath options featuring the carved pumpkins’ likeness. In this case, they’re glittery!

See it!

Get the Skrantun 18-Inch Halloween Pumpkin Wreath for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Hyde & EEK! Bat Wreath

If you’re someone who loves to wear all black, you might be more drawn to this all-black wreath, featuring natural vine with black bat and flower adornments!

See it!

Get the Hyde & EEK! Boutique Falloween Nature Vine With Bats Halloween Wreath for just $20 at Target!

This LAAUA Wreath

Calling all witches! This colorful wreath features a witch hat and legs, plus 30 LED lights so it really stands out in the dark!

See it!

Get the LAAUA Hocus Pocus Halloween Wreath for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This ESHOO Wreath

Big Disney fan? This Mickey Mouse-shaped wreath will capture your heart — especially with its Maleficent-inspired horns. It also lights up green in the center!

See it!

Get the ESHOO Halloween Mickey Wreath for just $20 at Walmart!

This Adeeing Wreath

Eyeballs and spiders and webs, oh my! This creepy wreath is always watching. The red roses add a dash of spooky beauty to this awesome find — available in two sizes!

See it!

Get the Adeeing Halloween Wreath starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Hyde & EEK! Hoop Wreath

Want something more modern and stylish that still evokes the spirit of the holiday? This hoop wreath is more minimalistic, featuring a cursive “BOO” in the center and light-up branches hanging off the top!

See it!

Get the Hyde & EEK! Boutique Falloween Light Up “Boo” Metal Hoop Halloween Wreath for just $20 at Target!

This Fopiis Wreath

This wreath is a nice mix of the classics. Black botanicals and feathers, Jack-o’-lanterns, a golden skull and even some purple lights!

See it!

Get the Fopiis Halloween Wreath for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!