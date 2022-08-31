Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Halloween is right around the corner! We’re counting down the days until we can carve jack-o’-lanterns, decorate our front lawn and binge watch Hocus Pocus. But until then, we’re already starting to shop for spooky season. After all, it’s never too early to show some spirit for this haunted holiday! Just give Us a pumpkin spice latte, and we’re all set.

We rounded up seven Halloween tops that are all treats with zero tricks. You can pretty much only rock a costume a few times in October, but you can sport these shirts all fall! These tops are so cute, it’s scary.

This Sanderson Sisters Tee

Speaking of Hocus Pocus, this Sanderson Sisters graphic tee is the perfect way to support our all-time favorite Halloween movie (especially with the sequel in the works!). This super soft shirt put a spell on Us, and now it’s ours.

Get the TUEIwiwo Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters T-Shirt for Women Classic Halloween Movie Graphic Tee for just $14 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Leopard Print Pumpkin Top

Feeling festive but still want to look fashionable? This orange tee features a leopard print pumpkin. Just add boyfriend jeans and booties, and you’ve got yourself a fresh fall ‘fit.

Get the Woffccrd Women’s Leopard Pumpkin Printed Shirt Halloween Short Sleeve Graphic Tee Fall for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Oversized Skeleton Top

As Maren Morris once said, “When the bones are good, the rest don’t matter.” You can honestly rock this vintage-inspired oversized skeleton tee year-round. And at just $7, it’s a seasonal steal!

Get the YSLMNOR Vintage Graphic T-Shirt for Women for just $7! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Basic Witch Top

Starbucks lovers, get your caffeine fix with this cheeky graphic tee! Embrace your inner basic witch with this stylish shirt.

Get the OUNAR Halloween Shirt for Women Funny Graphic Basic Witch Top Fall for just $19 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Disney Halloween Tee

Fellow Disney fans, this Halloween top is a dream for the Happiest Place on Earth. The Mickey Mouse ears feature ghosts, cobwebs and pumpkins — now all we need is a ride through the Haunted Mansion!

Get the Disney Minnie Mouse Halloween Ghosts Pumpkins Spiders T-Shirt for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Hocus Pocus Graphic Tee

We may have a slight obsession with Hocus Pocus — but it’s a Halloween classic! This graphic tee is more of a direct nod to the movie, available in multiple styles.

Get the Hocus Pocus Halloween Shirt for Women Fall Tee Shirt Classic Halloween Movie Top for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Friends Halloween Tee

We get by with a little help from our Friends — but instead of the Central Perk crew, now it’s some of the stars of classic Halloween movies. This graphic tee is our pop culture prized possession.

Get the TAOHONG Halloween Friends Shirt Horror Movies Novelty Graphic Short Sleeve Tee for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

