13 of the Best Pumpkin Spice Finds Under $30

Pumpkin spice season is here! We missed it dearly and we’re ready to fully dive back in. We want pumpkin spice in everything — our food, our home and even our beauty routine!

Amazon has plenty of pumpkin spice finds right now, so we wanted to round up our favorites for you. We just recommend shopping fast — everyone’s all about pumpkin spice this time of year, so products are selling out left and right. Let’s do this!

This Spice Blend

How about we start you off with some literal pumpkin spice? This blend will be a yummy addition to dinners and desserts alike!

Get the Simply Organic Pumpkin Spice for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ground Coffee

Of course, any pumpkin spice lover is probably a huge fan of PSLs (and more) from Starbucks. Brew your own cup at home with this bag!

Get the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Creamer

Want some creamer for that coffee? This blend is dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free and even keto-friendly so almost anyone can enjoy it!

Get the Laird Superfood Creamer, Pumpkin Spice starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Candle

We think fall-themed candles might actually be our favorites. This Pumpkin Chai candle is beautiful and sounds simply delectable. It can burn for up to 55 hours!

Get the La Jolíe Muse Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Moisturizer

Pumpkin spice in your skincare? Yes! This face cream is made with organic pumpkin seed oil to leave skin smooth, youthful and clear!

Get the Pumpkin & Spice Pumpkin Spice Day Moisturizer for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Body Lotion

Don’t forget about the rest of your body! This Caramel Pumpkin Spice lotion is made with goat milk, making it such a nice pick for sensitive skin!

Get the Dionis Goat Milk Body Lotion, Caramel Pumpkin Spice for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Dessert Set

Our mouth always waters when Pillsbury is involved. This set comes with a cake mix, a cookie mix and two cream cheese frostings!

Get the Pillsbury Halloween Bundle for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Mug

You’ll need an on-theme mug for sipping on your pumpkin spice drinks, no? This one is so cute and made with galvanized steel!

Get the Sweet Water Decor Pumpkin Coffee Mug for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Dog Toy

Let your pup get in on the fun! They may not get a pup cup every single day, but they can play with this cute toy whenever!

Get the ZippyPaws NomNomz Plush Squeaker Toy, Pumpkin Spice Latte for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Syrup Set

Your pancakes and waffles are about to get an upgrade! This set comes with pumpkin spice, pumpkin caramel and pumpkin cheesecake syrups!

Get the Jordan’s Skinny Mixes Pumpkin Trio for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Diffuser

While you have to blow out candles whenever you leave the house, you can keep your home smelling like a PSL all day, every day with this reed diffuser set!

Get the Lorenzen Candle Co Pumpkin Spice Latte Reed Diffuser Set for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Peanut Butter

We love a novelty food…but we especially love it when it’s actually delicious. This pumpkin spice peanut butter honestly sounds incredible!

Get the Nutty Novelties Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Car Air Freshener

Don’t leave the pumpkin spice vibes solely at home — take them into your car too! This air freshener can be attached right onto the air conditioning vents so you can enjoy a pumpkin spice fragrance while driving through the fallen leaves!

Get the Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Vent Clip for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more pumpkin spice goodies here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

