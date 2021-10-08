7 Spooky and Festive T-Shirts to Get Into the Halloween Spirit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been ready for Halloween since October 1, and it’s never too early to get into the festive spirit! As we’re planning out all of our costumes for Halloweekend, we can rock themed T-shirts in anticipation!

When it comes to festive tees, you have to sift through a slew of silly finds in order to find pieces that are actually cute — and we did the dirty work for you! Check out our favorite Halloween tees below — which are all available on Amazon and can be delivered right to your doorstep in no time!

This Hocus Pocus Tee

Who doesn’t love watching Hocus Pocus in October? We would argue that you can wear this shirt year-round — not just during spooky season!

Get the T&Twenties Halloween Hocus Pocus Casual Tee Shirt for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Disney Villains Tank

The Disney villains are iconic, and what better time to rep them than during Halloween?

Get the Disney Villains Tank Top for just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Skeleton Pullover

We know skeletons may be creepy to some shoppers, but this off-shoulder pullover is everything. Haunt couture!

Get the LuFeng Women’s Halloween Off Shoulder Skeleton Long Sleeve Sweatshirt for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Crossover Halloween Tee

This spooky take on Friends is bound to score so many compliments!

Get the TAOHONG Halloween Friends Shirt for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Horror Fan Tee

Any horror movie buff will appreciate all of the classics represented on this top.

Get the LHBNK Women’s Halloween Squad T-Shirt for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Matching Tee Set for Parents

If you’re heading out to trick-or-treat with your kids and don’t feel like dressing up, these tees are a great way to set the mood with little effort!

Get the Momster And Dadcula Shirts for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Sassy Tee

You can pick up this top for all of the ladies in your unofficial coven!

Get the Be A Witch Halloween T-Shirt for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

