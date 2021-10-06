The Halloween Decor and Costumes at Target Are Seriously Fun and Festive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you seen the memes on social media with two side-by-side pictures that say “September 30th vs. October 1st”? If you know what we’re talking about and totally relate, you’re likely just as excited for #SpookySeason as we are! October is all about Halloween, and we immediately embrace the festive spirit at the start of the month.

We’re on the hunt to add some new decor to get our spaces fully decked out for Halloween, and it’s never too early to plan what costumes you’ll be wearing. Luckily, we can do it all in one swoop at Target — and we’ve lined up the best of the best for you below. Keep reading to discover our Halloween favorites!

Our Favorite Halloween Decor Picks

These Festive Glasses

If you’re having a Halloween get-together, these glasses are essential. They’re large enough to serve wine, cocktails, beer, mocktails and pretty much anything else! You can even try filling them with different candies as a table centerpiece.

Get the Cathy’s Concepts 21oz 4ct Halloween Skeleton Stemless Wine Glasses for $44 at Target!

This Adorable Throw Pillow

Add this pillow to your couch or bedspread to spice it up and get into the Halloween spirit!

Get the Gallerie II 12 x 12 Black Cat Halloween Throw Pillow for $30 at Target!

This Spooky Wreath

If you’re a wreath fan and pick up one for every season, this is ideal for the month of October!

Get the Northlight Black Twig Artificial Halloween Wreath, 24-Inch for $44 at Target!

This Light-Up Pumpkin

Real pumpkin decorations are iconic, but if you don’t have the time or patience to make your own jack-o-lantern, this is a solid alternative!

Get the Hyde & EEK! Boutique™ 15” Haunted Pumpkin for $25 at Target!

This Funky Neon Sign

We’re so in love with the Instagram-worthy vibes of this sign — and it’s a steal for just $25!

Get the Hyde & EEK! Boutique™ LED Lighted Faux Neon Steady-on or Flickering Bat for $25 at Target!

This Fun Trick or Treat Sign

This sign is particularly epic because it has two sides — one that tells kids they’re welcome to come collect their candy, and another that informs neighbors that you’ve closed up shop for the night!

Get the Hyde & EEK! Boutique™ 42 Lit Trick or Treat Stop Sign for $40 at Target!

These Lawn Decorations

These are technically lawn decorations, but you can absolutely place them in your plants and other spots around the house!

Get the Big Dot of Happiness Jack-O’-Lantern Halloween – Black Cat Ghost Skull & Witch Hat Lawn Decor for $40 at Target!

Our Favorite Halloween Costume Picks

This Character Costume

Is there a more classic Halloween flick than Hocus Pocus? If you’re a super fan of the Sanderson sisters, this costume was made for you!

Get the Adult Disney Hocus Pocus Sarah Sanderson Halloween Costume Dress for $35 at Target!

This Disco Getup

This look comes with everything — the fun lamé pants, matching top and gold bolero jacket! This outfit looks like it could have been plucked out of Studio 54. Alexa, play “Stayin’ Alive”!

Get the Leg Avenue Studio Disco Dream Adult Costume for $51 at Target!

This Flapper Costume

How fabulous is this dress? We adore the tassel details on the skirt that will keep you monster-mashing all night long!

Get the Dreamgirl Roxy’s Revenge Adult Costume for $57 at Target!

This ’80s-Inspired Costume

This costume nails the ’80s aesthetic in New York City and comes with all the right accessories — Madonna in Desperately Seeking Susan vibes!

Get the Smiffy 80s Rocker Diva Adult Costume for $65 at Target!

This Flower Child Dress

This costume might be relatively simple, but you can accessorize it to make it your own and repurpose the dress beyond Halloween!

Get the Amscan Adult Festival Dress Halloween Costume One Size for $30 at Target!

This Saloon Costume

This is one of the more elaborate costumes out of the bunch — plus, it gives Us an excuse to buy the cowboy boots that we’ve had our eyes on!

Get the Dreamgirl Western Gal Adult Costume for $66 at Target!

This Grease Costume

You can never go wrong as a Grease character — especially Sandy. Even though it’s done every year, it never gets old!

Get the Grease Bad Sandy Adult Costume for $47 at Target!

