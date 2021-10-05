This Elegant Knit Midi Dress Seriously Fits the Body Like a Glove

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever we catch a glimpse of a runway show, we always think to ourselves, “Could we actually pull off any of these looks?” It’s hard to come to a conclusion when pretty much all of the outfits are presented on sample size models, but that’s just one reason why Making the Cut is such an amazing show!

This reality TV design competition (created in partnership with Amazon) is unlike any other. Each week, designers are required to complete the given assignment with two looks: One that’s true to high-end fashion, and another more accessible version. The best part? Whoever wins actually ends up with their accessible garments sold on Amazon! Out of all of the winning pieces, this midi dress designed by Andrea Pitter, the winner of the entire competition, completely blew Us away!

Get the Making the Cut Season 2 Episode 6 Winning Look Andrea’s Black Dress for prices starting at $70, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

I knew that I had to get my hands on this dress the second Pitter was announced as the winner of the week for episode six. It radiated a sophisticated glow that I felt would be suitable to wear anywhere. I will admit that I wasn’t exactly sure how it would fit and if it would look flattering on, but it truly exceeded all of my expectations — and then some!

The dress has an empire-waist feel. It’s fitted right underneath the bust, and the neckline has a romantic draped effect with a chic square shape. The skirt isn’t flowy but it definitely doesn’t feel like a bodycon piece. There’s a slit in the back that also helps it feel less constricting!

The best part? All of the Making the Cut pieces come in an impressive range of sizes to accommodate different body types. If you’re skeptical about this dress fitting but adore the look, just go for it. It’s been one of my favorite dress additions of the year — and it’s going to take a lot for me to top this frock!

