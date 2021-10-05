This Knit Sweater Dress Is Putting Our Other Fall Frocks to Shame

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many sweater dresses these days tend to have a looser fit. In fact, we actually adore sizing up while buying standard knits so that we have the option to rock them as dresses — Ariana Grande vibes! This type of look is on the casual side, so what if we want to elevate our sweater dress aesthetic for a dinner date?

The answer to this exact fashion dilemma comes courtesy of this adorable dress from Open Edit! It’s just as cozy as all of our other sweater dresses, but its elegant design is seriously going to beat out the competition as the belle of the fall!

Get the Open Edit High Slit Midi Sweater Dress with free shipping available at Nordstrom!

This dress is serving up a minimalist moment, and we’re completely obsessed. Celebrities (including Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber) have stepped out in luxe knit numbers in recent months, and looked stunning. This affordable option has a simplistic design that’s classy and sophisticated. This is a fitted dress made from a soft and cozy material — it’s not quite as tight as a bodycon piece, which makes it far more comfortable to wear. The long sleeves and midi length make it totally fall-appropriate, plus we appreciate that the slit makes it much more manageable to move around in.

Another dainty detail that we’re living for? The square neckline! If this dress had a classic scoop neck or boatneck style, it would appear more relaxed — but the square neckline gives it a heavy dose of chic. Square silhouettes have recently been trending on the high-fashion runways, so we’re thrilled to incorporate the buzz-worthy staple into our own wardrobes.

You can pick up this piece in two different colors — light grey and a dark camel brown. Both of these options are absolutely ideal for the fall months, and will look effortlessly cool with all of your seasonal outerwear. Dress the look down with a boyfriend-style denim pullover or add some edge with a biker jacket! If you’re stepping out for a fancy dinner or formal event, this dress will look amazing with a full-length overcoat. As much as we love our looser, chill sweater dresses, we’re going to make room for this one. It’s getting added to our fall wardrobe immediately!

