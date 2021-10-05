So Chic! We Want These 60%-Off Vince Camuto Booties in Every Color

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Once the fall starts, everyone is constantly chatting about the thrills of sweater weather (Us included) — but we’re of the belief that autumn also means bootie weather is back! They’re the unofficial staple shoe of the season, and one can simply never own too many pairs.

Right now, our shoe closet desperately needs an upgrade, and we found a pair from Vince Camuto that effortlessly fits the bill! They’re classically chic, plus they’re on sale for an amazing price at Nordstrom. We honestly don’t know which color is our favorite, so we might have to get them all!

Get the Vince Camuto Welland Bootie (originally $150) on sale with free shipping for just $60, available at Nordstrom!

These shoes not only look great, but shoppers can’t stop raving about how comfortable they are. They are rendered in a sleek design that’s made from genuine leather, and you can take your pick between two different styles. There are four solid shade suede options, one smooth leather version and one suede style that’s croc-embossed. Trendy!

These booties have a high, stacked block heel measuring in at 3.5 inches tall. Even though these shoes offer ample height, shoppers claim that they’re incredibly easy to walk in. Of course, they go with everything — from jeans, to dresses and beyond. There’s a zipper in the back that makes it a breeze to slip your feet into the boots, and notches on either side which allow your ankles to move around freely. The final detail that we want to highlight is the unique toe — even though the leather looks pointed, it’s actually cut off at the tip to create a buzz-worthy square shape that’s been dominating the high-fashion runways!

Get the Vince Camuto Welland Bootie (originally $150) on sale with free shipping for just $60, available at Nordstrom!

We know, we know — buying all six different color options might be a little excessive, but they’re impressing shoppers so much that scoring more than one pair seems reasonable. Thanks to the current hefty discount, if you want to scoop up two pairs of these shoes, you’re basically getting a two-for-one deal — no buyer’s remorse here! When it comes to timeless fall footwear, these booties go above and beyond. We can’t believe that they’re on sale just in time for the start of the season!

See it: Get the Vince Camuto Welland Bootie (originally $150) on sale with free shipping for just $60, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Vince Camuto and shop all of the women’s boots and booties available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!