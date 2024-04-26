Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One could argue that the origins of the quiet luxury trend trace back to places like the golf course, where affluent people go to spend their weekends. There, they’d bond over their golf swings, indulge in a cocktail or two and, of course, dress in perfectly preppy golfwear. Seems like an ideal life to me, which is exactly why I’m investing in sophisticated tops like this one — so I can dress the part too.

The top that, according to reviewers, brings out the “old money golf vibes” is the Yousify V-Neck Cap Sleeve Sweater — and I can definitely see why. I can picture this sweater being worn on ritzy golf courses, where a good outfit is just as crucial as having a solid swing. I see this sweater pairing fabulously with a mini golf skort or trouser shorts for the course and then styled with a pair of jeans for celebratory cocktails after you hit your first par.

What gives this top its quiet luxury style is its simple and sophisticated features. It consists of cap sleeves, which are great for warmer days on the course, a preppy-style, collared V-neckline, piping and ribbing along the hems and a striped design. It’s also made of a chic and relaxed knit fabric, consisting of a viscose, polyester and nylon fabric blend, which makes it soft, breathable and durable.

The top may be newer on Amazon, but it’s quickly risen on the bestseller charts, now listed as the number one bestseller in the women’s sweater vest section. It’s also starting to get noticed by shoppers too.

Confirming its stylish design, this shopper said they “really like how chic the sweater is.” “It has a modern cut and style and looks put together with a great pair of jeans or even paired with slacks for work . . . The sweater is soft and comfortable, and the cap sleeves kept me cool.”

I plan on wearing this top on the golf course all throughout spring and summer, paired with everything from skorts to trouser shorts and even leggings. But the top’s versatile appeal goes beyond just the country club; it can be worn for several other occasions too. I could see myself wearing it while hosting some friends for a girls’ night or even for grabbing a Saturday brunch with the family. The best part is that it even comes in several different chic colorways, like pink, green and beige, so I can come back for more when I need something new.

Though the style of this sweater top gives expensive, old money vibes, the price tag thankfully does not. Easy on my wallet, the top comes in at just $33 on Amazon. Predicting that the top is about to be a top seller, I’m grabbing it now while it’s still in stock, and you can too here.

See it: Get the Yousify V-Neck Cap Sleeve Sweater for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

