When it comes to the latest fad, quiet luxury, Hollywood’s A-listers are the best to draw inspiration from.

The trend, which dominated headlines in 2023, can be described as a wardrobe of understated — but luxurious — clothing that is neutral, easy-going and timeless. The aesthetic is not flashy and doesn’t feature the appearance of logos.

Sofia Richie has been hailed as the face of the movement thanks to her closet that is filled with tweed jackets, tailored blazers, posh trousers, designer bags and dainty accessories.

She further solidified her role as the quiet luxury guru when she married Elliot Grainge in April 2023. During her wedding weekend, she documented her getting ready process via TikTok and showed followers each of her fabulous looks.

The It Girl kept her makeup natural and dewy and donned everything from button-up blouses and maxi skirts to knit dresses and Chanel beach coverups.

At the Chanel show in May 2023, the model looked seriously stylish in an elegant ensemble by the French fashion house. Her getup featured an ivory long sleeve coat finished with pastel pink feathers lining the trim, lace skirt underneath, coral Chanel earrings, a sparkly clutch and black and white sandals. To top it off, the influencer pulled her hair back into a half- up style and looked beautiful with minimal makeup.

Amanda Seyfried is another star who makes luxury look laid back. The Jennifer’s Body star commanded attention in May 2023 for an appearance on Good Morning America. The Mamma Mia star channeled Cher Horowitz from Clueless in a plaid blazer and a matching mini skirt. She paired the green and blue patterned set with a black undershirt, stiletto heels and oversized shades. The Mean Girls actress completed her ensemble with with gold rings, glossy pink lips and a dainty chain necklace.

Tracee Ellis Ross proved that quiet luxury can be casual when she sported a Prada tank top and straight-leg jeans in August 2022. The Black-ish actress was spotted in New York City wearing the black, yellow and white striped top tucked into denim bottoms. To make her fit even more radiant, the Reed Between the Lines alum slayed in a pair of gold hoops, trendy black sunglasses, white crossbody bag and matching sandals. Her brunette locks were slicked back in a bun, and the High Note star opted for a fresh face.

Keep scrolling to see these stars and more rock the quiet luxury trend: