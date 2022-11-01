If you’re looking to enter a new era, Sofia Richie is all the inspiration you need. The model is a walking guide on how to revamp your style.

When the socialite, who is the daughter of Grammy winner Lionel Richie, first emerged onto the scene in 2012 her aesthetic was undeniably edgy. She rocked loose-fitting beanies, crop tops, flannels around her waist and bomber jackets. She was often seen in graphic T-shirts, biker boots and sported platinum blonde locks. It was also during that era that she was featured in Teen Vogue, Elle and Marie Claire.

As she got older, Sofia started to wear pieces that were flirtier and more feminine. She’d grace red carpets in cutout dresses and sparkling two-piece sets.

In October 2019, the social media star attended the opening of Guitar Hotel in Florida, wearing a white bra underneath an oversized blazer and wide-leg trousers. The look set the tone for that style period as she continued to unveil similar sultry ensembles through 2020.

In 2021, Sofia changed her vibe again, revealing a wardrobe that screamed timeless glamour. She traded in her naked dresses for classic trench coats, dainty slip dresses, cozy knits and posh footwear like Gucci loafers and Hermes sandals.

For the Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Award Party in March 2022, the influencer looked regal in a black gown by Tom Ford. She accessorized the look with an animal print clutch and dangling earrings. Her fiancé, Elliot Grainge, looked dapper in a black suit.

The lovebirds looked even more stately at their engagement party in May 2022. For the special evening, Sofia wore a dainty dress by Bernadette, which was adorned with cherry blossoms. She complemented the frock with a pair of white Valentino pumps. Grainge, for his part, played it cool in a beige linen suit and suede dress shoes.

Sofia’s soon-to-be husband popped the question in April 2022. “They started out as friends before they became a couple and are now getting serious. Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together,” a source shared with Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “He’s super sweet and a really cool guy — her friends and family approve!”

Prior to her relationship with the music CEO, Sofia dated Scott Disick. The two became an item in 2017 following the reality star’s years-long relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. (The former couple share daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign.) Sofia and Disick called it quits in August 2020.

Keep scrolling to see Sofia’s style evolution: