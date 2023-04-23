A princess bride! Sofia Richie stunned in three custom Chanel gowns during her wedding weekend with now-husband Elliot Grainge.

“I always had this vision of the big princess dress, and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple,” the model, 24, told Vogue in an interview published on Saturday, April 22, after her ceremony concluded. “Maybe ‘simple’ isn’t the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!”

Richie — who is the daughter of Lionel Richie and his ex-wife Diane Alexander — walked down the aisle to Grainge, 29, in a beaded lace gown with a halter neckline by the fashion house.

“We created the top of that dress and made it bridal-y,” Sofia told Vogue, noting she was inspired by a similar look from Chanel’s fall 2023 collection. “It is such magic. I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn’t cry, I’ll be very sad.”

Sofia’s ceremony look also included several personal touches, including an embroidered “S&E 4.22.23” sewn on the inside with blue thread — to be her “something blue” on Saturday. The NudeStix beauty director’s bridal gown featured beaded hearts on the bodice, as well.

“We also loved the heart design in the middle of my chest and my ribs,” Sofia told the outlet, noting that she liked that the two hearts faced one another, which she compared to her relationship with Grainge. “I am so excited. [It’s] because I’m marrying Elliot, I know that sounds cheesy — but he is the man of my dreams.”

In addition to her traditional ceremony dress, Sofia collaborated with the atelier to make unique pieces for both her rehearsal dinner and wedding reception. For the former, Sofia was drawn to a high-necked, long-sleeved beaded dress.

“It’s absolutely perfect. I’m scared to move because I don’t want to ruin one bead,” the fashion designer gushed of the gown she wore to the Friday, April 21, occasion. “This is like a fairy tale. It really is. It’s like an art piece. I feel like a princess, I really do!”

She continued: “I really wanted to bring a sparkly elegant perspective with this dress. Obviously, there’s a lot going on with the beading, and my hair will probably get tangled if we leave it down so we’re thinking [of an updo] so we can show off the neck and detailing. I’m keeping the makeup for the entire weekend super simple and clean. I just want it to feel timeless: I don’t want to look back in like 20 years and be like, ‘She’s a glamazon.’”

Sofia walked down the aisle on Saturday with dad Lionel, 73, before she exchanged vows with her now-husband outside the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Several of the Richies’ famous friends attended, including Sofia’s big sister Nicole Richie — whom Lionel and first ex-wife Brenda Harvey adopted when she was 9 years old — and her husband, Joel Madden. Paris Hilton, Carter Reum, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden also made the guest list.

After Sofia and the music executive’s romantic ceremony, the blushing bride traded her long gown for a minidress that was inspired by one of her childhood role models.

“This, to me, is like my little girl dream,” the social media personality told Vogue. “And the fact that it is inspired [by] Claudia Schiffer’s runway dress is iconic and dope. I can dance [and] I can move. I love it! It’s traditional Chanel.”

Sofia, who previously dated Justin Bieber and Scott Disick, started dating Grainge in early 2021. The England native proposed in April 2022, one year before their big day.

“Sofia’s family couldn’t be happier for her and Elliot. They’ve seen her in past relationships, but nothing compares to how happy she seems with Elliot,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month of the now-newlyweds. “They know she’s going to make an exquisite bride and they can’t wait for her to start this next chapter of her life.”