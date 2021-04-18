Sofia Richie’s Dating History: From Justin Bieber to Scott Disick

Growing up in the spotlight, Sofia Richie has sparked her fair share of swoon-worthy romances — but they haven’t always worked out.

Lionel Richie‘s daughter caught fans’ attention in August 2016 when she began dating Justin Bieber. One month later, she gave Billboard some insight into her “special relationship” with the “Sorry” crooner.

“Justin is very easy to talk to, and that’s hard to find with people in Los Angeles,” the model said at the time, playing coy about her and Bieber’s official status.

Though their relationship was brief, the duo documented their romantic getaways to Mexico and Japan on social media. Their frequent posting caused tension with the Canadian’s ex Selena Gomez, who chimed in after a heated online debate with fans caused Bieber to disable his Instagram account out of consideration for Sofia.

“If you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people like that,” the “Peaches” singer captioned a post at the time, to which Gomez replied, “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you.”

After ending things with Bieber, the California native fell head over heels for Scott Disick. The reality star previously dated Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares three kids — on and off for nine years before they went their separate ways in 2015. Two years later, Disick was caught getting cozy with Sofia in the South of France.

“It’s so weird,” a source told Us Weekly of the budding romance in September 2017. “Not just the age difference, but mostly the fact that Sofia had been a family friend for years, and was close to Kendall and Kylie [Jenner].”

Over time, however, the Kardashian-Jenner clan grew supportive of the relationship. A separate source told Us in August 2018 that “there’s no beef between” Sofia and the famous family, who thought she was a “great” match for Disick.

Two years later, Us confirmed that the pair had split following a brief separation in May 2020. According to a source, Disick was the one who initiated the breakup.

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” an insider added in August 2020. “[Scott’s] in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses and Sofia … is really still trying to figure what she wants to do, which drove them apart over time.”

A separate source explained that Disick’s friendship with the Poosh founder caused tension between him and the Tommy Hilfiger model. During a March 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the New York native said that Sofia had given him an “ultimatum” to choose between her and the E! personality before they broke it off.

Following her split from Disick, Sofia was linked to a handful of different partners, including Elliot Grainge. The duo made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at Sofia’s love life through the years: