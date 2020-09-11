Hold up! Jaden Smith shut down romance rumors surrounding him and Sofia Richie after the two spend Labor Day weekend at the beach together.

“You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that,” Smith, 22, said while appearing on iHeartRadio’s On-Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday, September 11. “Me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years.”

The model, also 22, and the “Summertime in Paris” singer were photographed in Malibu, California, on Saturday, September 5, holding hands and hugging, but Smith maintained that it wasn’t romantic.

“We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too,” the Karate Kid actor added. “Yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.”

The pair sparked romance speculation while getting cozy at the beach over the holiday weekend, which an eyewitness told Us Weekly included “Sofia [sitting] on the sand with her arms around Jaden.”

The pals, who briefly dated in 2012, were seen “laughing and joking and looked very intimate” both on the beach and in the ocean.

“They only had eyes for each other,” the witness added.

Smith and Richie were spotted having dinner together at Nobu Malibu later that evening, along with Hannah Montana alum Moisés Arias and his girlfriend.

The playful beach day came two weeks after Richie and Scott Disick called it quits on their relationship, after dating for nearly three years.

The pair initially broke up in May, but Us confirmed two months later that the duo had rekindled their romance, before ending things for good in August.

“Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking,” a source told Us at the time.

Following the split, Richie celebrated her 22nd birthday with a lavish party in Mexico, where she focused on herself and her squad.

“Her friends and family have been surrounding her with so much love and support, especially for her birthday, so that’s been a nice distraction for her,” an insider previously told Us, noting that the designer “isn’t upset” about the breakup.

Richie and Disick, 37, began dating in 2017, two years after the New York native split from Kourtney Kardashian. The Flip It Like Disick star and Kardashian, 41, share three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.