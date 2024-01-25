Sofia Richie Grainge and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first baby together, a daughter.

“I found out very, very early,” Richie Grainge, 25, told Vogue in an interview published on Thursday, January 25. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

News of Richie Grainge and Grainge’s baby comes nearly one year after they officially tied the knot in April 2023.

Richie Grainge — who is currently six months pregnant — recalled being “a few days late on my period,” so she decided to take a pregnancy test.

“Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly,” she continued, noting that the couple had been “casually trying” since their wedding. “He didn’t really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

Being the doting husband that he is, Grainge immediately picked up more pregnancy tests. Richie Grainge took three at the same time, and they were all positive.

“He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops,” she told Vogue. “But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends.”

Richie Grainge, of course, has a lot of “ideas” when it comes to her daughter’s wardrobe.

“From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I have been going crazy online,” she said, noting that “cute and girly” is the vibe. “I’ve held onto things and thought, ‘Oh my daughter will have this one day. I have a lot of little bags to pass down. I have a lot in mind.”

As for the due date, Richie Grainge said things are “a bit up in the air,” but confirmed her daughter will be a “Gemini baby.”

Richie Grainge sparked romance rumors with Grainge in January 2021. They confirmed their relationship two months later. By April 2022, the couple was engaged. The following year, their French wedding was, quite possibly, the most talked about event on social media. After such a public affair, Richie Grainge is looking forward to keeping her pregnancy more on the private side.

“Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space,” she told Vogue on Thursday. “I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”