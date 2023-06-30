Lovebirds Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge may have just started a new chapter together — but the couple aren’t quite ready to expand their family.

“Sofia and Elliot are in no rush to have kids yet. They’re both still really young and they know they have their whole lives ahead of them,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re still getting adjusted to married life and it still feels so exciting calling each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife.’ They’ve definitely discussed having children and it’s something they both know they want. But it will happen when the time is right.”

For now, the pair are focused on their newlywed status, the source says, noting that their “friends and family have never seen them so happy” and that the duo “adore” one another.

“Sofia has said she still feels like she’s in a dream because she got the best husband she could imagine,” the insider adds. “He treats her like a queen. They’re doing amazing and are still celebrating their marriage.”

Richie, 24, and Grainge, 29, tied the knot in April in a ceremony held on the French Riviera. The model stunned guests in three custom Chanel gowns during their wedding weekend. She walked the aisle in a beaded lace garment with a halter neckline.

“We created the top of that dress and made it bridal-y,” Sofia— who is the daughter of Lionel Richie and his ex-wife Diane Alexander — explained to Vogue at the time. “It is such magic. I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn’t cry, I’ll be very sad.”

The ceremony was a star-studded evening, with Sofia’s dad walking her down the aisle and several celebrities in attendance including sister Nicole Richie, her husband Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and Paris Hilton.

Ahead of her luxurious nuptials, a source exclusively told Us that Sofia and her then-fiancé’s families were eagerly awaiting their special day.

“Sofia’s family couldn’t be happier for her and Elliot. They’ve seen her in past relationships, but nothing compares to how happy she seems with Elliot,” the insider shared with Us at the time. “They know she’s going to make an exquisite bride and they can’t wait for her to start this next chapter of her life.”

Prior to their relationship, the duo’s families already knew each other for several years as Elliot’s father is the Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge who has worked with Sofia’s dad many times. The twosome confirmed their relationship in April 2021 and Elliott popped the question after one year of dating.

“Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” Sofia wrote via Instagram alongside a series of photos from the proposal in April 2022.