Almost a bride! Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s wedding day is almost here — and her famous family is eagerly counting down the days.

“Sofia’s family couldn’t be happier for her and Elliot. They’ve seen her in past relationships, but nothing compares to how happy she seems with Elliot,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Richie, 24, and the music executive, 29. “They know she’s going to make an exquisite bride and they can’t wait for her to start this next chapter of her life.”

The model and Grainge were first linked in January 2021, with a second source previously telling Us that the pair were “very happy” together. “They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious,” the insider added at the time. “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”

After more than one year of dating, the England native popped the question. “Forever isn’t long enough,” Richie gushed via Instagram in April 2022, showing off her diamond ring.

The NudeStix beauty director — who is the youngest daughter of Lionel Richie and his ex-wife Diane Alexander — has since gotten plenty of advice and support from her relatives.

“Her brother, Miles [Richie], is so proud of his little sister and Nicole [Richie] is so sweet, giving her advice on marriage and being an amazing big sister,” the first insider tells Us. “It’s a really happy time for the whole family and they are thrilled to welcome Elliot into their family.”

The American Idol judge, 73, and Alexander, 56, were married between 1995 and 2003, welcoming son Miles in 1994 and Sofia in 1998, respectively. Lionel and his first ex-wife, Brenda Harvey, previously adopted Nicole, now 41, when she was 9 years old.

The Simple Life alum, for her part, married rocker Joel Madden in 2010 before welcoming children Harlow, 15, and Sparrow, 13.

While the Richies have approved of Sofia’s nuptial plans and her relationship, Grainge nearly fainted when he first asked Lionel — who made it clear he wasn’t on board with Sofia’s past romance with Scott Disick — for his blessing to propose.

“He was a nervous wreck, poor guy,” the “Endless Love” crooner quipped to Access Hollywood in April 2022. “I thought he was going to pass out, but he survived it. I was going to rib him a little bit, but I didn’t want to play, he was going to faint.”

He continued at the time: “I love Elliot, known him since he was 12, how about that? So, it’s one of those things where I don’t have to go back and check out the kid, I know who he is. … They’re so happy. And as a papa and as a dad, you know, that’s my little girl. So, she’s in good hands.”

Sofia, who has been documenting her pre-wedding prep in the south of France via social media earlier this week, already made one big change by converting to Judaism for her beau.

“What a magical day. I want to thank Cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism,” the fashion designer, who grew up Christian, wrote via her Instagram Story earlier this month. “It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones