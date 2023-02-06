Counting down the days! Sofia Richie is getting ready to tie the knot with fiancé Elliot Grainge.

The 24-year-old model toasted her upcoming wedding with a bridal shower, sharing glimpses of the soiree via her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 5. “My angel godmother threw me my dres [sic] shower,” she wrote alongside a post that linked out to a video uploaded by the company TaDa! Events.

“Sweet Dreams we’re [sic] made of this… Special Bridal Shower for a Special G-d Daughter,” the brand’s Instagram caption read. “Thanks TEAM TaDa! Thanks Cory for capturing the beauty!”

The footage showed sweet treats and savory snacks, panning over the elegant place settings prepared for Richie and her guests. Pink flowers and Polaroid cameras lined the tables for the “bride tribe,” and several pastel-colored cakes waited to be enjoyed. A chef could be seen flipping crepes, while specialty cocktails were poured in another clip.

Richie’s friends and loved ones who attended the bash praised the happy couple as they gear up for their big day. The Los Angeles native looked classy in a white halter dress and dark sunglasses, while her soon-to-be husband, 29, sported a sweater, a blue vest and jeans.

Lionel Richie‘s daughter was first linked to Grainge in January 2021 in the wake of her split from Scott Disick. (The exes briefly broke up in May 2020 but reconciled two months later. They called it quits for good in August 2020 after three years of dating.)

After Sofia confirmed that she moved on with the music exec, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome were “very happy” with how their romance was progressing. “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together,” the insider added in April 2021.

At the time, the source noted that Sofia’s “friends and family approve” of Grainge. He popped the question one year later.

“Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” the swimwear designer captioned a series of proposal photos via Instagram in April 2022.

Nicole Richie playfully celebrated her younger sibling’s milestone by reposting the sweet pics. “Can’t wait to find ways to make this about me,” she teased via her Instagram Story at the time. Meanwhile, Nicole’s husband, Joel Madden, commented on Sofia’s announcement, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️my heart is full.”

The Tommy Hilfiger model was “over the moon” after Grainge got down on one knee, a source exclusively told Us in August 2022. “[She] couldn’t be happier that she found The One,” the insider added. “[She’s] taking the time to enjoy being engaged and traveling the world with Elliot.”

According to the source, Sofia hoped to throw an “elegant” wedding with the help of her family, noting that Lionel, 73, would be “supportive and there for her if need be.”

Scroll down for a closer look at Sofia’s bridal shower: