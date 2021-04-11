Totally smitten! Sofia Richie and new boyfriend Elliot Grainge are “very happy together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious,” the insider says. “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”

Richie, 22, and Grainge, 27, were first spotted together in January. They subsequently sparked dating speculation last month after she shared a cuddly elevator selfie with the record label owner.

“He’s super sweet and a really cool guy — her friends and family approve!” the source adds, noting that Grainge is “a private person,” which Richie likes. “She loves that he’s low-key and isn’t someone who craves the spotlight. They like to be homebodies but also enjoy going out together.”

Earlier this year, the daughter of Lionel Richie was previously linked to Gil Ofer and Matthew Morton following her three-year relationship with Scott Disick.

“[Sofia’s family has] been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine,” a second source told Us in September 2020. “Sofia’s family think she is way better off without [Scott]. She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

Richie and Disick, 37, called it quits in May 2020, but later reunited that July. The twosome split for good in August amid tension with Kourtney Kardashian, with whom the Flip It Like Disick star shares three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

“I think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think … to be with you or with me. But it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage. And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends,” Disick told the Poosh founder, 41, on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last month. “The truth is, anybody dating somebody is going to feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them.”

While Kardashian is currently dating Travis Barker, Disick is seeing Amelia Gray Hamlin. A source told Us earlier this month that the 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna isn’t “bothered” by her beau’s close bond with the mother of his children.

“Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends,” the source said. “Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they’re serious.”