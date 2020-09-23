Sofia Richie’s family isn’t mourning the end of her relationship with Scott Disick, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Sofia’s family think she is way better off without him. They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine,” the source says, noting that the 22-year-old model’s close family and friends are encouraging her to let Disick, 37, focus on his kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian. “She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

Us confirmed in July that Disick and Richie split for the second time during the summer of 2020. The twosome, who first started seeing each other in 2017, originally called it quits in May as he was seeking treatment in rehab for his past traumas.

“Scott and Sofia had really great chemistry, but missing each other isn’t a huge factor right now,” the insider adds. “They do miss each other, but at the end of the day, Sofia is a family girl and knowing her sister and dad haven’t approved of him from the beginning has been a big thing for her.”

Sofia’s dad, Lionel Richie, previously expressed concern about his daughter dating a man 15 years older than him.

“It’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise,” he quipped to the Daily Mail in 2018. “Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said, ‘Dad, I’m in love.’ … She’s 19. When you’re 19, you know everything.”

A source previously told Us in July that the pair’s age difference played a factor in their breakup. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses,” the second source said.

Disick is the father of sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8. A third source told Us in August that the Flip It Like Disick star’s family with Kardashian, 41, is “more of a priority” for him than Sofia.

Despite the split, Disick and Sofia proved to be on good terms, with the house flipper wishing his ex a happy Jewish New Year on Monday, September 21, via Instagram.

“Scott is always popping in and out of Sofia’s life,” a fourth insider told Us. “[But] Scott and Sofia’s most recent breakup was definitely serious.”