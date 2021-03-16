Love isn’t always easy. Scott Disick opened up to ex Kourtney Kardashian about the ups and downs he’d faced with Sofia Richie ahead of their August 2020 breakup.

In a clip from season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder, 41, asked how Disick, 37, and the model, 22, were doing after hearing that the twosome had taken “a break” in their relationship.

“I think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think … to be with you or with me,” the New York native said as he lounged on the couch with Kardashian. “But it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage. And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends.”

The Flip It Like Disick star dated Kardashian on and off from 2006 to 2015, and they share three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Through the years, the former couple has remained close in order to cordially coparent. Before Disick broke off his three-year romance with Richie, his friendship with Kardashian became a point of contention.

“Sofia was getting mad that Scott was spending so much time with Kourtney,” a source exclusively revealed in August after Us Weekly confirmed that Disick and Richie had called it quits for good. (The pair briefly split in May 2020 but reunited two months later.)

As he reflected on the end of his romance with Lionel Richie‘s daughter, the Talentless designer admitted that things got more complicated over time.

“When you first get with someone, everybody is making changes and [like], ‘Oh, I’ll do anything because I’m so happy or so in love.’ But then when it sinks in and becomes real life, it’s a lot different,” Disick told the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami star. “But I’ve always been clear that my priority has been my children and my life with them. I’ve even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities.”

In a confessional interview, the investor said Sofia had “been an absolute trooper” throughout their relationship.

“The truth is, anybody dating somebody is going to feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them,” Disick said.

Since his breakup, the reality TV personality has moved on with Amelia Gray Hamlin. Kardashian, for her part, made her relationship with Travis Barker Instagram official in February. Though they’re no longer romantically involved, Disick and the California native will always be part of each other’s lives.

“Are we just gonna grow old traveling the world with the kids? Living, like, one house down from each other or together at some point?” Disick wondered, while the Dash owner agreed that it was “great” that they can still get along so well.

“I do think that we have to be respectful of our relationship and, like, make sacrifices for that if it means a lot to you,” Kardashian added.

Season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! Thursday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET.