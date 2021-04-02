Snow much fun! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hilariously made a TikTok video with their children.

“I’m passing the phone to somebody who can’t get acrylics,” the Blink 182 drummer’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, said in the footage before passing the camera to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s 8-year-old daughter, Penelope, in the social media video shared on Thursday, April 1.

“I’m passing the phone to somebody who doesn’t let me do anything,” the little one said before giving it to the Poosh creator, 41.

The reality star went on to give the phone to her “boyfriend,” while the rocker, 45, passed it to his 17-year-old son, Landon, who had a “tampon up his nose.” The teenager joked that Kardashian had “changed [her] outfit five times” that day, while Alabama went on to poke fun at her brother and father’s snowboarding injuries.

On the E! personality’s final turn, Kardashian said, “I’m passing the phone to somebody who talks 24/7.” Her 6-year-old son, Reign, appeared onscreen and immediately screamed into the camera.

“Oh, f–k,” he said. “Oh, s–t.” Reign then danced, chanting, “Twerk, twerk, twerk, twerk,” until his mom announced, “OK, we’re done.”

Kardashian, who is also the mother of son Mason, 11, with her ex Scott Disick, previously shared photos from their winter vacation last month. “Good little ski bunnies,” the University of Arizona grad captioned the March Instagram slideshow.

News broke in January that she is dating Barker, her longtime friend. The musician was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008, and the former Playboy model, 46, approves of his new relationship.

“As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” the actress exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “I absolutely am super happy for them. I have no ill will toward anybody. I think they’ve been friends for a really long time. My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem [to be] in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so it’s good!”

As for Disick, 37, he “is OK” with his ex’s new beau, a source exclusively told Us that same month. “He isn’t jealous over their romance because he believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father. … [Their] history together and love for each other can’t be touched by anyone else, and they both know that.”