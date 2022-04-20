Three cheers for Sofia! Nicole Richie, Evan Ross and more stars shared their well-wishes for Sofia Richie and her fiancé, Elliot Grainge, after news broke of their engagement on Wednesday, April 20.

“Can’t wait to find ways to make this about me,” Nicole, 40, jokingly wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday while toasting her 23-year-old sister’s happy news.

The House of Harlow designer — who is the oldest child of Lionel Richie — shared a photo of the siblings hugging after the proposal revealing the bride-to-be’s rectangle-shaped diamond ring.

Lionel, 72, and ex-wife Brenda Harvey informally adopted Nicole when she was a child, making things legal when she was 9 years old. Following the American Idol judge’s split from Harvey in 1993, he married Diane Alexander. The couple welcomed son Miles Richie in May 1994 and daughter Sofia in August 1998 before calling it quits in 2004.

Nicole, who is married to Joel Madden, appeared to be on vacation with her sister when Grainge, 28, popped the question.

“She said yes ❤️❤️❤️,” the music exec wrote via Instagram on Wednesday alongside a snap of the newly engaged couple kissing somewhere tropical. Sofia replied, “I love you.”

The model, who was first linked to Grainge in January 2021 after her split from Scott Disick five months prior, shared proposal photos in her own social media post.

“Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” she captioned a picture of her love down on one knee surrounded by flowers and candles at sunset.

While Miles, 27, didn’t appear to be at the proposal, he was quick to send his sister a heartfelt message via his Instagram Story on Wednesday. “My two favorite people,” he captioned the same romantic snap.

Ross, 33, was among the many celebrities who gushed over the couple after learning the news. “❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations sis!! Sending lots of love to you both,” the Star alum commented on Sofia’s post.

Scroll down to see which celebrities sent the lovebirds congratulatory messages: