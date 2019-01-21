Lionel Richie’s Son Miles Arrested by London Police for Bomb Threat: Report

Lionel Richie’s son, Miles Brockman Richie, was detained by police at London’s Heathrow Airport after allegedly getting into an altercation with officials and claiming he was in possession of a bomb.

TMZ reports that the model was annoyed after he wasn’t allowed onto a flight. According to the website, he became angry and allegedly claimed he had a bomb in his bag, which he was going to detonate if he wasn’t able to board the plane.

When security arrived, he reportedly punched one of the guards.

“On Saturday, January 19, a 24-year-old man accepted a caution for communicating false information causing a bomb hoax and battery following an incident at Heathrow Terminal 5 earlier that morning,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told MailOnline but refused to confirm the name of the person detained.

According to TMZ, Miles was issued with a caution and released. A caution is a formal warning given to someone who has admitted they are guilty of a minor crime and forms part of the person’s criminal record, according to askthepolice.co.uk.

Miles, the brother of Sofia and Nicole Richie and Lionel’s only son, made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week in February 2018, according to W magazine.

He is friends with the Kardashian clan, including Khloé Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner and in 2014 made headlines when he let then-16-year-old Kylie tattoo her initials onto his hand while they were hanging out at a recording studio with Khloé’s boyfriend at the time, French Montana.

Lionel Richie has not released a statement about his son’s police encounter.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!