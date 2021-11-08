Sister-Approved! Nicole Richie Loves Sofia's BF Elliot Grainge

Supportive sister! Nicole Richie revealed how she really feels about her sibling Sofia Richie‘s boyfriend, Elliot Grainge.

Sofia, 23, shared a photo of her kissing the indie record label owner for his 28th birthday. “You are everything to me,” the model captioned the PDA snap via Instagram on Saturday, November 6. “I love you, happy birthday babe.”

She wasn’t the only one to praise her beau on social media. The Simple Life alum, 40, commented on the post to show her adoration.

“Elliot i love you more than you love instacart,” Nicole quipped.

The official Instacart account also chimed in after the Candidly Nicole star mentioned the grocery delivery service. “More than us? Not possible. We’re a perfect pear. 🍐 Happy Birthday @elliot! 🎂 We feel the same way about you!” the brand commented.

Joel Madden, Nicole’s husband since 2010, also chimed in, calling Grainge, “my brother.” Sofia is aunt to Madden, 42, and Nicole’s children, daughter Harlow, 13, and son Sparrow, 12.

The Sofia Richie x House of Harlow 1960 designer’s family privately gave Grainge the green light months ago. “He’s super sweet and a really cool guy — her friends and family approve!” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in April.

Grainge and Sofia were first spotted together in January before making their relationship Instagram official in the spring. The two let their relationship evolve naturally into a romance.

“They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious,” the source added in April. “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”

The 10K Projects record label CEO — which he launched by signing Trippie Redd and Tekashi6ix9ine — is pretty private. He has verified social media accounts but doesn’t use them.

“She loves that he’s low-key and isn’t someone who craves the spotlight. They like to be homebodies but also enjoy going out together,” the insider added.

That’s a huge change from Sofia’s last long-term relationship with Scott Disick. She dated the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38, for three years before their August 2020 split.

“Sofia’s family think she is way better off without [Scott],” another source told Us in September 2020. “She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”