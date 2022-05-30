A toast to the happy couple! Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge celebrated their engagement surrounded by their family and friends.

“Obsessed w/ you,” the model, 23, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 30, alongside several photos from the engagement party that she and Grainge, 28, threw together. Richie wore a white dress embroidered with pale pink flowers along with leaves and branches, while the music executive chose a a cream suit. Several members of the bride-to-be’s famous family were in attendance at the floral-themed event, including older sister Nicole Richie, brother-in-law Joel Madden and his brother, Benji Madden.

Sofia was first linked to Grainge in January 2021 and they confirmed their romance two months later. “They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious. Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together,” a source told Us Weekly about the couple in April 2021. “He’s super sweet and a really cool guy — her friends and family approve!”

The insider added: “She loves that he’s low-key and isn’t someone who craves the spotlight. They like to be homebodies but also enjoy going out together.”

The fashion designer gushed about her beau on his birthday later that year. “You are everything to me,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2021, alongside a photo of her and Grainge about to kiss. “I love you, happy birthday babe.”

The 10K Projects CEO popped the question last month surrounded by candles and white flower petals. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” Sofia wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing two pictures from the proposal. Grainge, for his part, posted a photo kissing his new fiancée along with the simple caption, “She said yes ❤️❤️❤️.”

“I love you,” Sofia wrote in the comments of his post.

Grainge has also earned the approval of the California native’s father, Lionel Richie. “I love Elliot, I’ve known him since he was 12. It was one of those things where I don’t have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is,” the American Idol judge, 72, told Access Hollywood last month, adding that the twosome were “so happy” together. “As a papa and as a dad, you know, that’s my little girl, so she is in good hands.”

Despite their families’ longtime friendship, Lionel revealed that his future son-in-law was intimidated when he asked for permission to propose to Sofia. “He was a nervous wreck,” the “Hello” crooner recalled. “Poor guy. I thought he was going to pass out.”

