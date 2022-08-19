Inside Sofia Richie’s Plans for ‘Dream Wedding’ With Elliot Grainge

Ready to walk down the aisle? Sofia Richie is “over the moon” about her engagement to Elliot Grainge amid wedding planning, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The 23-year-old “couldn’t be happier that she found The One,” the insider says, noting that Richie is “taking the time to enjoy being engaged and traveling the world with Elliot.”

While the couple, who got engaged in April, are happy with being engaged, the source adds that Richie and Grainge, 28, have “started wedding planning and looking at locations.”

The model “wants to get married next year,” the insider tells Us, explaining that the nuptials will “be just as elegant as her engagement party” since Richie “loves flower arrangements and floral patterns.”

Lionel Richie’s daughter knows it’s “always all about the details” when it comes to the big day and that “a lot of work will go into making it her dream wedding,” per the source.

Sofia, however, isn’t alone with the planning. Her older sister, Nicole Richie, has already signed on to assist, the insider tells Us, saying, the House of Harlow designer, 40, “sees it as a fun project to take on.”

The Simple Life alum “would want nothing less than to be by her sister’s side,” the source explains, pointing out that the ladies are “super close as sisters.” (Nicole was adopted by Lionel, 73, and his ex-wife, Brenda Harvey, when she was 9 years old.)

Nicole’s mom, Diane Alexander, has also been “offering advice” ahead of her nuptials, the insider says, adding that the bride’s older brother, Miles Richie, and father “are supportive and there for her if need be.” (Alexander, 56, welcomed both Miles, 28, and Nicole with Lionel before their 2004 split.)

Sofia confirmed her relationship with Grainge in March 2021 after being linked two months prior. The 10K Projects CEO got down on one knee one year later in April and the duo celebrated their engagement with family and friends the following month.

“Her friends and family adore Elliot and think he’s the perfect match for her,” the source tells Us. “Everyone’s just excited for her!”

Ahead of her romance with Grainge, Sofia dated Scott Disick on and off for three years. The pair split for good in August 2020.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

