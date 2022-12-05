Sofia Richie Breaks Down Strict Diet Ahead of Wedding to Elliot Grainge

Here comes the bride! As Sofia Richie prepares to exchange vows with Elliot Grainge, the model offered a glimpse into her diet and workouts.

“Ok so I started a strict diet,” Richie, 24, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, December 2. “My wedding is in a few months so I wanted to get an early start on it.”

The California native, who announced her engagement in April, discussed the changes that went into her lifestyle regimen. “I try my hardest to fast until 12pm ( with the Exception of coffee ). For lunch I have either a salad or a high protein meal,” she explained. “I eat my dinner around 630 pm, which is the last meal before I go to bed ( no snacking ).”

For Richie, making an effort to eat healthy was a major part of the shift. “I have high protein with tons of veggies,” she continued. “I try my hardest to avoid any carbs or sugar, but sometimes I give myself a little treat.”

That same day, Lionel Richie’s daughter took to social media to document her workout routine. The footage included her using weights and a weighted vest to do workout circuits. Sofia also did a combination of lunge and twists, mat work and wall sits.

“I try to walk for at least an hour every single day!” Sofia shared via her Instagram Story about her pre-wedding plans.

The fashion designer concluded by reminding her followers to make choices that work for them, adding, “You should do what feels best for your body. Incorporating some carbs isn’t horrible when you are training hard. Hope this is helpful!”

Sofia and Grainge, 29, first sparked dating rumors in January 2021. The romance marked Sofia’s first public relationship following her August 2020 split from Scott Disick. Two months after being spotted with the businessman, a source exclusively told Us Weekly how their friendship grew into a romantic relationship.

“They started out as friends before they became a couple and are now getting serious. Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together,” the insider exclusively told Us in April 2021. “He’s super sweet and a really cool guy — her friends and family approve!”

One year later, Sofia confirmed that the couple took the next step in their relationship. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” she wrote in April alongside an Instagram photo of the moment her now-fiancé popped the question. Sofia also uploaded a close-up pic of the pair sharing a kiss with her new ring on full display.

Another source revealed that Sofia was “over the moon” about the milestone moment.

“She couldn’t be happier that she found The One,” the second insider detailed to Us in August. “She’s taking the time to enjoy being engaged and traveling the world with Elliot, but at the same time, she has started wedding planning and looking at locations. She wants to get married next year.”