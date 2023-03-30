Goin’ to the chapel … and she’s gonna get married! Sofia Richie is preparing for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Elliot Grainge.

The model, 24, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at how she’s gearing up to say “I do” on Wednesday, March 29. “Pre wedding touch up,” Richie wrote over an Instagram Story photo that showed her at Sev Laser Aesthetics. The medical spa —which is loved by Khloé Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Lori Harvey and more stars — offers a range of treatments, including laser hair removal, botox, fillers and body contouring. Richie did not disclose what service she selected.

The California native’s beauty day comes after her bridal shower last month. Richie shared a slideshow of photos from the soirée via social media, writing: “So much love.” The celebration was hosted at a serene residence in Los Angeles and included flower-adorned cakes, glasses of rosé and tons of gifts. In snaps from the party, Richie glowed in a white halter dress as she kissed Grainge and cuddled up to her big sister, Nicole Richie.

Months earlier, Sofia, Nicole, 41, and the soon-to-be bride’s closest friends jetted to Paris for a chic bachelorette weekend. “Ready for the best week with my people,” Sofia wrote via Instagram in October 2022. The group enjoyed a night out and a Chanel workshop. Sofia’s posse also posed with face-coverings of Grainge’s face.

Lionel Richie‘s daughter was first linked to Grainge in January 2021 in the wake of her split from Scott Disick. (The exes briefly broke up in May 2020 but reconciled two months later. They called it quits for good in August 2020 after three years of dating.)

After Sofia confirmed that she moved on with the music exec, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome were “very happy” with how their romance was progressing. “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together,” the insider added in April 2021.

Grainge popped the question in April 2022 with Sofia gushing via Instagram at the time: “Forever isn’t long enough.”

The Tommy Hilfiger model was “over the moon” after Grainge got down on one knee, a source exclusively told Us in August 2022. “[She] couldn’t be happier that she found The One,” the insider added. “[She’s] taking the time to enjoy being engaged and traveling the world with Elliot.”