Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s Most Romantic Moments

Partners in crime! Nicole Richie and Joel Madden have stood by each other’s side through thick and thin over the course of their relationship.

The duo began dating in December 2006 after the Good Charlotte lead singer turned on the charm for Richie.

“When I first would see her around, we were friends,” Madden told Australia’s 60 Minutes in April 2013. ”But I don’t think I’m the obvious choice. I’m always like, ‘Just give me a shot. Just give me one date.’ If I can get my foot in the door …”

Two years later, the Simple Life alum and Madden welcomed their daughter Harlow followed by their son Sparrow in 2009. The couple announced their engagement in February 2010 and tied the knot in December of that year.

The Great News alum admitted in March 2012 that she and the Maryland native were “polar opposites” when they first got together.

“He’s very family-oriented,” Richie, who is the eldest daughter of Lionel Richie, told Ocean Drive Magazine. “He grew up with four brothers and sisters. When we met, I was definitely going through a difficult time with my family, and having him have such a strong foundation really opened the doors and brought both of our families together.”

The California native told Us Weekly in September 2019 that having fun is the foundation of their successful relationship.

“I don’t know [if there’s] a secret [to it], other than we love to laugh and have fun,” Nicole explained at the time. “It’s nice doing the journey of life together. Doing it with somebody else that has the same goals as you is a really fun way to live.”

Nicole is so lucky in love that she decided to spread the love. She revealed in July 2014 that she set up Cameron Diaz with Madden’s twin brother, Benji Madden.

“I’m going to take responsibility for everything!” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I am a devoted sister-in-law. I’m happy for anyone who is happy, and I want everyone to be surrounded with love.”

Diaz and Benji tied the knot in January 2015 and announced the arrival of daughter Raddix in January 2020.

Take a look back at Nicole and Joel’s most romantic moments.