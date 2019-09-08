Nicole Richie Why My Marriage With Joel Madden Works





Keeping the love alive! Nicole Richie revealed what has allowed her to maintain a long-lasting marriage with her husband, Joel Madden.

“I don’t know [if there’s] a secret [to it], other than we love to laugh and have fun,” Richie, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively at the launch of her NicoleXCapsuleChix collection this week. “It’s nice doing the journey of life together. Doing it with somebody else that has the same goals as you is a really fun way to live.”

The Great News alum also noted that Madden, 40, is “the most supportive.”

Richie and Madden began dating in December 2006, shortly after the Good Charlotte frontman’s breakup with Hilary Duff. The couple welcomed daughter, Harlow, now 11, in 2008 and son, Sparrow, now 9, in 2009.

The longtime loves announced their engagement in February 2010, which the Simple Life alum confirmed on the Late Show with David Letterman. They tied the knot in December of that year.

When it comes to parenting, the House Of Harlow 1960 founder told Us what aspects she found important to instill in their children. “I think we just have to encourage kids to be themselves and to stand up for what they believe in and to stand up for something,” she said.

Richie recently partnered with Moose Toys to create NicoleXCapsuleChix collection for the company’s fashion-forward Capsule Chix dolls. Through her collaboration, she infused her own style to cultivate 13 specialized Capsule Chix looks.

“What I love so much about these dolls is that it celebrates individuality, which is something that I think is super important, especially for girls now,” she explained to Us. “Girls don’t want a doll that just has the blonde hair and the blue eyes and saying, ‘This is what beauty is, and this is what you need to be.’”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

