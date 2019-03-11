Together through it all. Nicole Richie celebrated husband Joel Madden’s 40th birthday by posting an adorable throwback picture of the pair on social media.

“Here we are at 25 & 27. Today you’re 40,” Richie, 37, captioned the sweet Instagram selfie on Monday, March 11. “Happy Birthday to my P.I.C., my ride or die, & my best friend for life @joelmadden.”

The former Great News actress also uploaded an image to her Instagram Story of the Good Charlotte frontman posing with his twin, Benji Madden, when they were young boys. “Big Mood,” she captioned the cute pic.

While Richie — who married the musician in December 2010 after four years of dating — used to be known as a party girl, she told Us Weekly in December that she’d rather “be in sweats” and “shut off” with her husband and their two children: daughter Harlow, 11, and son Sparrow, 9. “Mom life,” she quipped.

Joel also penned a sentimental message to his brother on their special day. “Happy Birthday to my partner and best friend @benjaminmadden,” he wrote via Instagram. “We’ve been to hell and back and landed on our feet because of you and our wives. All my better halves.”

He continued: “I would not be a husband or father if you didn’t push me to be the better version of myself. You lead quiet and by example. I’m blessed to follow my brother.”

Us broke the news in May 2014 that Benji was dating actress Cameron Diaz. Two months later, the former Simple Life star took “responsibility” for introducing the pair. The Annie actress, 46, and the Good Charlotte guitarist dated quietly for several months before they got engaged that December. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her home in Beverly Hills in January 2015.

