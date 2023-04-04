A shared faith. Sofia Richie revealed that she has converted to Judaism ahead of her wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge, who is Jewish.

The 24-year-old model shared the news via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 3. “What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself signing a document. “It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️.”

Prior to converting to Judaism, Richie grew up in a Christian household. She talked about her upbringing during a January 2017 interview with Complex. “I went to Oaks Christian [school],” she told the outlet. “That’s where I got my sense. My family wanted church to be a place where we all went together.”

The California native also described her faith as her “main ground” and “the most interesting thing in my life.”

Lionel Richie’s daughter got engaged to Grainge, 29, in April 2022 after more than one year of dating. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” Sofia wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a series of proposal photos.

The fashion designer was first linked to the U.K. native in January 2021. That April, a source told Us Weekly that the duo were “very happy” with how their relationship was progressing.

“They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious,” the insider shared at the time. “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”

Sofia’s romance with Grainge came after her split from Scott Disick. The exes were first linked in 2017 and briefly broke up in May 2020 before reconciling two months later. They called it quits for good in August 2020.

“Sofia’s family thinks she is way better off without him,” a source exclusively told Us of the Kardashians personality, 39, in September 2020. “She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family. … Sofia is a family girl and knowing her sister and dad haven’t approved of him from the beginning has been a big thing for her.”

The NUDESTIX beauty director’s other previous romantic interests include Jaden Smith, Justin Bieber and Brooklyn Beckham. In October 2020, Us broke the news that Sofia had begun dating Cha Cha Matcha cofounder Matthew Morton.

“They both run in the same circle and have known each other. So, it’s easy and fun for both of them. Sofia’s family approves of him, which is super nice for her,” a source told Us at the time. It’s not clear when the exes parted ways.