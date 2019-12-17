



Sofia Richie may be a beauty in her own right, but when it comes to skincare, she’s learned most of it from a surprising source: her dad, Lionel Richie.

In a Vogue video in which the 21-year-old shares her beauty routine, she admits that her dad taught her the importance of taking care of your skin.

“My dad probably gets his nails, his hair and gets facials more than me. So I aspire to be more like him,” she says. “He is obsessed with skincare. He is the person who will come to me and be like ‘I love you. Your skin looks a little dry. Do you need a facial? I love you. Your skin looks a little dry. Maybe we should do a mask.’ That’s who my dad is.”

When the “All Night Long” singer makes a surprise appearance about half-way through the 17-minute clip, the blonde beauty asks if he wants to share his beauty routine.

“Yes,” he replies. “My beauty regimen is sleep and water and I guess that’s all I need to do.” Likely story.

At the beginning, she explains that most of her skincare products are Lancer. She uses the brand’s face wash, Nourish moisturizer and Dani Glowing Skin Perfector. And there’s a perfectly logical explanation for that. “He is my family dermatologist,” she explains. “I’ve been going to him since I was 13.”

Dealing with sensitive skin, she points out her pink hue. So to combat this, she ensures that everything she uses is safe for her skin type. Besides the Lancer picks, this includes Mario Badescu Rose Spray, La Mer Eye Concentrate and Supergoop Glow Stick Sunscreen.

While her dad may be her skin inspo, when it comes to makeup it’s her mom, Diane Alexander, that she takes after.

“I learned how to do my makeup by watching my mom do her own makeup, she says as she dives into the makeup steps. “And by YouTube tutorials.” Specifically, Sofia says watching her mom do her lips was her favorite part of the routine. “She always kinda took it right over,” she says as she lines her lips with KKW Beauty Lip Nude 2. “I already have bigger lips so I don’t want to make them look crazy big. But I do think going a little bit over looks nice. You just don’t see that harsh line of your lip.”