The Kardashian-Jenners just delivered the best impersonations of each other that we’ve seen all year.

During the season 17 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday, December 15, the sisters and their mom played a little bit of dress-up, pretending to be one another in wigs and costumes.

When the episode was teased on Friday, December 13, E! released a clip of Kendall imitating Kylie donning an ombré pink wig. The clip including a parodied beauty tutorial where Kendall showed off messy lipstick swatches all up her arm and applied a red lip all over her face and teeth. “I love overlining my lips. This is how it all started,” Kendall jokes. “Literally, like, I just overlined my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using.”

But Kendall wasn’t the only one to mimic the Lip Kit creator. Her little niece Penelope also channeled the billionaire in Sunday night’s episode, wearing a long bright blue wig and hilariously dramatic futuristic glasses.

Another slam-dunk was Khloé and Kris dressed as one another, with the matriarch in a blonde wavy wig and the youngest Kardashian sister in a short black hairpiece and Versace ensemble.

The concept came to Kris as a way to promote family bonding. “My mom had this crazy idea for one last final team-building activity,” Kourtney explained in the episode. “She thought it’d be really funny just to each come to dinner tonight dressed as a different family member.”

Kim and Kourtney have been feuding for a lot of this season and this negativity definitely effected how they played each other. “My pants are Yeezy. My shoes are Yeezy. I have seven stylists who put me in sweats and leggings,” the oldest Kardashian sister said as she wore a super straight, long black wig. Kim responded to this by mocking Kourtney’s habit of bringing up her kids. Luckily, things lightened up the longer they sat in each other’s shoes.

