Uh oh, looks like Kylie Jenner is in trouble from fans yet again over a Kylie Skin video.

On Wednesday, May 29, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a video to Twitter showing herself washing her face using the new Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash. After applying the formula to dry skin, the 21-year-old rinsed her face and wiped it dry with a towel.

Seems pretty normal, right? Well, fellow Twitter users pointed out a few discrepancies. First was that the fluffy white towel had a mass of foundation on one side. While some accused her of using a dirty towel others believe that her too-quick face wash led to foundation coming off on it.

“Ew… if I wash my face and my foundation comes off on the towel I gotta wash my face at least 7 more times,” tweeted @Maliawhall. “It’s a must.”

“Lmao I know she saw that foundation on the towel she knows what she’s doing,” wrote @kaypoetaa_ while @Mahaliah commented, “Imagine buying face wash from someone who doesn’t even know how to wash their face properly.”

morning and night 💦 pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

“This how you wash your face when you can buy new skin,” joked @fathedkny.

On top of the whole quick-wash, towel debacle, others were just angered by the Snapchat filter the youngest Jenner used overtop the video.

“Take the filter off, give ur costumers the full truth at least,” Tweeted @itskerichobruv.

This backlash comes just a few weeks after fans were up in arms about her walnut face scrub. In case you missed it, on May 14, the beauty mogul posted (once again) a Twitter video explaining her exfoliating step. When promoting the product that had yet to drop, she explained that it was “gentle enough to use everyday,” however she used it two to three times a week.

This claim sent fans into a frenzy with many saying that this kind of physical exfoliant was too harsh to use multiple times a week, let alone everyday. Find out what experts told Us here!

