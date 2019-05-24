Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday, May 24, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s KKW Beauty line is commemorating the special day with the release of the highly anticipated Mrs. West Collection.

The six-piece range includes an eyeshadow palette, lipstick, lip liner, gloss, highlighter and blush that are all inspired by the blushing bride beauty look the reality star’s longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, created for her wedding day.

“Everything about this collection is so special to me; the packaging, the beautiful versatile shades and the name, of course,” Kardashian said in a statement. “Not only can you create the most beautiful glam looks with these products, but I love the idea that the memories from the happiest day of my life are celebrated in this collection. I’m so excited that all of you will now have a little piece of this special day.”

In addition to the shades and products that pay homage to the mom-of-four’s wedding glam, the packaging also features snapshots from the nuptials. Photos of the beauty mogul standing in front of the Italian ceremony’s infamous flower wall in her backless Givenchy by Ricardo Tisci lace wedding dress adorn all the boxes — and that very wall was reimagined for the campaign imagery that accompanies the Mrs. West Collection.

In the imagery shot by Greg Swales, Kardashian once again is in front of white blooms, and, this time, roses also adorn the bodice of her strapless dress. Mane man Chris Appleton dreamed up a slicked-back ‘do for the campaign, while Dedivanovic used the new shades to create a 2019 edition of the bridal look.

Priced between $12 and $30, the KKW Beauty Mrs. West Collection will be available a la carte and as a $100 bundle at KKWBeauty.com beginning at 3 p.m. EST on Friday, May 24. Keep scrolling for a look at the line!