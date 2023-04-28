Lifestyles of the rich and famous! Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge matched their glamorous nuptials with an equally as lavish — and expensive — wedding registry.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot on Saturday, April 22, in the French Riviera, registered at Gearys Beverly Hills. Their desired gift list included a $2,500 Lalique Zeila Grey Large Panther statue and a $1,390 Lalique Small Buddha statue. Both requests were “fulfilled,” according to their online portal.

The newlyweds, who got engaged in April 2022, had a series of glass items on their wish list. The extravagant objects included a Baccarat vase for $1,900, a Baccarat whiskey decanter for $890 and a William Yeoward Crystal caviar sever with spoon that came in at $390.

When it comes to their kitchen needs, Richie, 24, and Grainge, 29, stuck with items by Hermès. Their table set included 12 soup plates for $235 each, eight mugs for $180 a piece and 12 presentation plates at $390 per setting.

To round out their hosting items, the couple registered for a Christofle silverplate butter dish for $990, which was not fulfilled. However, the Christofle large tray with handles — which retails for $2,020 — was checked off the list.

Griange and Richie, who converted to Judaism for her partner before their wedding, asked their guests for two $1,270 Christofle Menorahs and two matching Kiddish Cups and Coasters for $620.

The twosome, who were first linked in January 2021, did have a few cheaper options on their registry, including a Tizo silverplate frame for $75 and a Nambe paper towel holder priced at $110. The lowest picks on the list were a Reed & Barton lasagna server and pasta scoop which cost $20 each.

Richie and the music executive exchanged vows at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, on Saturday in front of family and friends. The waterfront ceremony came amid a weekend of wedding festivities hosted by the pair.

The bride wore three custom Chanel gowns for the event and donned earrings designed by her big sister, Nicole Richie. “Making these earrings for my sister is a moment I will never forget,” the House of Harlow 1960 designer, 41, wrote via Instagram Story on Monday, April 24.

Three days later, Sofia gave fans a glimpse at her and her spouse’s honeymoon. The California native shared a series of photos via her Instagram on Thursday, April 27, of the couple at a tropical place — but she didn’t reveal the location.