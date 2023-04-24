An accessory to remember! Nicole Richie had the pleasure of creating a pair of sparklers for her sister, Sofia Richie, to wear during her wedding weekend in the south of France.

The 41-year-old fashion designer and founder of House of Harlow opened up about the dangling earrings, which Sofia, 24, donned at her rehearsal dinner on Friday, April 21. “Bespoke @HouseofHarlow1960 diamond earrings,” Nicole wrote via her Instagram Story atop a photo of Sofia in the jewels on Monday, April 24. “Making these earrings for my sister is a moment I will never forget.” Nicole followed up with additional photos that showed her clasping the earrings for her sister before the two shared a warm brace.

The dainty gems featured a metallic base with a large stone below a smaller rock. Sofia paired the earrings with a custom beaded two-piece by Chanel. The ensemble featured a high-neck tunic top that was adorned with cascading crystals. The top was paired with a coordinating white skirt.

The following day, Sofia said “I do” to Elliot Grainge in a Haute couture halter gown from Chanel that was equipped with a scallop lining and shiny beads. The nuptials took place outside the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes where Sofia walked down the aisle with her father, Lionel Richie. In addition to Nicole, the celebration was attended by Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton and more.

The Nudestix beauty director opened up about her glamorous looks to Vogue in an interview published on Saturday, sharing: “I always had this vision of the big princess dress, and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit simpler.”

She continued, “Maybe ‘simple’ isn’t the right word because my dress definitely is not simple … We created the top of that dress and made it bridal-y. It is such magic.”

Sofia’s wedding gown also featured several personal touches, including an embroidered “S&E 4.22.23” sewn on the inside with blue thread — to be her “something blue” as well as embroidered hearts at the bodice.

“We also loved the heart design in the middle of my chest and my ribs,” Sofia told Vogue, noting that she liked that the two hearts faced one another, which she compared to her relationship with Grainge. “I am so excited. [It’s] because I’m marrying Elliot, I know that sounds cheesy — but he is the man of my dreams.”

Sofia, who previously dated Justin Bieber and Scott Disick, started dating Grainge in early 2021. The England native proposed in April 2022, one year before their big day.