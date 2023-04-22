Just married! Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are officially married after tying the knot in a ceremony held on the French Riviera.

Richie, 24, and Grainge, 29, exchanged vows on Saturday, April 22, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, according to Vogue. The bride walked down the aisle in a halter-neck lace Chanel gown with her hair tied back in a sleek bun.

The model and the music executive have known each other for years but first sparked romance rumors in January 2021. Two months later, Richie confirmed their romance when she shared a selfie with Grainge via Instagram.

“They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021. “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”

The duo, who got engaged in April 2022, share a connection through their fathers. Sofia is the daughter of Lionel Richie, while Elliot’s dad is Sir Lucian Grainge, who has worked with the “Hello” crooner, 73, many times over the years.

The couple’s wedding weekend kicked off on Friday, April 21, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. Sofia wore a long-sleeved beaded white gown for what appeared to be a rehearsal dinner, while her partner wore a dark suit and patterned tie.

Several of Sofia’s famous family members were in attendance including her sister, Nicole Richie, who attended with husband Joel Madden and their kids Harlow, 15, and Sparrow, 13. Joel’s twin, Benji Madden, also traveled to France with wife Cameron Diaz and their daughter, Raddix, 3.

Nicole, for her part, stunned in a green gown while posing with pal Liat Baruch, who shared reception pics via Instagram on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the ceremony, an insider exclusively told Us that the pair’s families were eagerly awaiting the couple’s official union. “Sofia’s family couldn’t be happier for her and Elliot. They’ve seen her in past relationships, but nothing compares to how happy she seems with Elliot,” the source said earlier this month. “They know she’s going to make an exquisite bride and they can’t wait for her to start this next chapter of her life.”

Sofia’s dad previously revealed that Elliot asked for his blessing before he proposed to the Los Angeles native. “He was a nervous wreck, poor guy,” Lionel joked to Access Hollywood in April 2022. “I thought he was going to pass out, but he survived it. I was going to rib him a little bit, but I didn’t want to play, he was going to faint.”

The “Endless Love” crooner added that he’s known his new son-in-law since Elliot was 12. “It’s one of those things where I don’t have to go back and check out the kid, I know who he is,” the Grammy winner explained. “They’re so happy. And as a papa and as a dad, you know, that’s my little girl. So, she’s in good hands.”

Before she began her romance with Elliot, Sofia dated Scott Disick off and on from 2017 to 2020. She was later linked to Gil Ofer and Matthew Morton.

Ahead of her wedding, the Ocean’s 8 star converted to Judaism. “What a magical day,” Sofia wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life.”