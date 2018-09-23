Close to the heart. Duchess Meghan revealed in an upcoming HBO documentary titled Queen of the World that she had a secret hiding within the Claire Waight Keller wedding veil she wore to marry Prince Harry which served as her “something blue.”

In a newly released clip from the upcoming film, which will give viewers insight into Queen Elizabeth II‘s role as head of the Commonwealth, the Duchess of Sussex gazes upon her Givenchy wedding dress and veil for the first time since her May 19 nuptials.

“Somewhere in here there’s a piece of — did you see, the piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside? It was my something blue,” the former actress, 37, says. “It’s the fabric from the dress I wore on our first date.”

That wasn’t the only hidden detail fans missed, either: As she explained in a separate clip, the veil was also embroidered with 55 flowers — 53 of which symbolized the countries within the Commonwealth as a nod to her new family, Wintersweet from the couple’s Nottingham cottage and a California poppy to represent her roots. Stalks of wheat were also interwoven into the stunning piece to represent love and charity.

The Duchess of Sussex explains the special way her wedding dress paid tribute to the Commonwealth in the upcoming @ITV documentary series, ‘Queen of The World.’ #QueenOfTheWorld pic.twitter.com/IGJscliHtX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 23, 2018

“It was important for me, especially now being a part of the Royal family, to have all 53 of the Commonwealth countries incorporated, and I knew that it would be a fun surprise as well for my now-husband, who didn’t know,” the former Suits star says in a separate clip posted to the Royal Twitter account on Sunday, September 23.

Meghan (née Markle) says that Harry was “over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together.”

She continued: “I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction and just appreciation for the fact that we understand how important this is for us and the role that we play and the work that we’re going to continue to do.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the actress-turned-royal’s veil wasn’t the only nod she gave to the time-honored tradition of incorporating the shade into her ceremony. The activist also wore white Aquazarra heels with a blue sole, which she later re-wore for a wedding in Lincolnshire, and a large aquamarine ring, (reportedly gifted to her by Harry) that once belonged to the late Princess Diana.

Queen of the World debuts on HBO Monday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

