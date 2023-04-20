Here comes the bride! Sofia Richie gave Us a glimpse at her pre-wedding style while in France ahead of her nuptials with fiancé Elliot Grainge.

“Hey guys, help me pick out an outfit,” Richie, 24, said in a video posted via TikTok on Wednesday, April 19. “I’m in the south of France, and we’re going out on a little dinner excursion.” The clip then transitioned to show the model — who is the youngest daughter of Lionel Richie and his ex-wife Diane Alexander — and her stylist, Liat Baruch, sorting through a rack of clothes.

“I’m going to go put this on,” Richie said after deciding on a timeless halter dress by Proenza Schouler. After slipping into the number, which featured a blue and brown striped bodice, the Nude Stix beauty director focused on her hair. “I was planning on wearing my hair dry, but it is not drying,” she explained as she pulled up her wet blonde locks. “I’m going to put it back in a little clip.”

Richie finished the look with several bracelets and earrings from sister Nicole Richie’s label, House of Harlow. She further accessorized with a hot pink Hermes Kelly bag. “Do we like? Do we not like? Let me know,” Sofia said as the clip ended.

Prior to Wednesday’s getup, Sofia dazzled in other eye-catching looks by Chanel, Khaite and more while in Europe. While it is not immediately clear when the California native will walk down the aisle, several of her closest friends and loved ones have posted pre-wedding content of the social media star via Instagram. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Sofia’s family “couldn’t be happier for her and Elliot.”

“They’ve seen her in past relationships, but nothing compares to how happy she seems with Elliot … They know she’s going to make an exquisite bride and they can’t wait for her to start this next chapter of her life,” the insider added.

The influencer and Grainge were first linked in January 2021, with a second source previously telling Us that the pair were “very happy” together. “They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious,” the insider added at the time. “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”

After more than one year of dating, the England native popped the question. “Forever isn’t long enough,” Sofia gushed via Instagram in April 2022, showing off her diamond ring. The bride-to-be previously dated Scott Disick from 2017 to 2020.