Tracee Ellis Ross is a bona fide style diva thanks to statement-making ensembles that are fashionable and fun. The Black-ish star credits her superstar mom Diana Ross for her style chops. “I learned from my mother that clothes are a uniform for greatness, for glamour, for agency, for power. Clothing can allow you to change the narrative, re-frame circumstances and act as a visual marker for a larger conversation,” she said while accepting the Style Ambassador Award at this year’s Accessories Council ACE Awards. She added: “Fashion can be judgmental. It can be elitist. It can be exclusionary. But the opportunity is for it to be used as a tool to connect, to include, to empower, and to bring joy,” she said. “The business of fashion has the power to shift culture the same way that the practice of style has the ability to empower an individual.”

Tracee tells it like it is, and we couldn’t agree more! Scroll through to see some of her best red carpet looks, including gorgeous dresses, chic pants, stand-out tops, cool outfits and stunning designs from Chanel, Michael Kors Collection, Tory Burch and more.