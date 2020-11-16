So many stunners! The stars dazzled at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, pairing gorgeous designer ensembles with seriously glamorous beauty looks. And we got all the details on how they did it!

On Sunday, November 15, A-listers flocked to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, to enjoy a red carpet event unlike any other. The first standout to walk was the host for the evening, Demi Lovato, who slayed in a Cher-inspired look that epitomized pop glam. According to her hairstylist, Paul Norton, they wanted to create something that would help empower the “Skyscraper” singer throughout the evening. So they opted for extra long, flowy strands using GHD tools and OGX products.

But we must admit that our favorite hairstyle of the evening came from the Fashion Icon winner, Tracee Ellis Ross. The Black-ish star and Pattern Beauty founder, seriously brought her beauty and style A-game to the red carpet, but it’s her braid that we can just not get enough of! Celeb hairstylist Nai’Vasha relied on hair gel and T3 Paddle Brush to create the sleek finish that was a true standout.

Not all celebrities relied on glam-squad members to achieve awe-inspiring looks. After all, Jameela Jamil created her very own “intergalactic eyeliner” that was equal parts retro and futuristic. The cat eye even featured pops of glitter!

Keep scrolling to see all the hottest beauty looks — and get all the details! — that stars wore to this year’s People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

