People’s Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Style

Such chic people! The 2020 People’s Choice Awards is taking place tonight, November 15, and it has proven to be quite a stylish A-lister affair. With Jennifer Lopez being honored and Demi Lovato hosting, how could it not be?

Broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, celebs hit the red carpet in their coolest, most beautiful looks. And though the night’s still young, we cannot get enough!

The People’s Choice Awards has always been a head-turning event when it comes to celebrity style. Just last year, we saw lots of standout ensembles, including Zendaya’s cutout Christopher Esber gown, Gwen Stefani’s ruffled white Vera Wang number and Lucy Hale’s single-sleeve jumpsuit.

Not to mention all the Kardashian sisters attended in their sexiest get-ups. While Kim dazzled in a two-tone Versace dress with sequins on one side and a snakeskin print on the other, Kourtney rocked a glitzy embellished pantsuit with a black bra peeking out and Khloé donned a form-fitting frock with a thigh-high slit.

So far, this year, it’s been equally as awe-worthy. Giuliana Rancic slayed, per usual, in a single-sleeve, animal print number and Lovato dazzled in an orange sequin-covered jumpsuit with matching her cocktail rings. Bebe Rexha also seriously brought the heat in a black sequin scoopy tank dress from Dsquared2.

To see these looks and more from the incredible People’s Choice Awards red carpet, keep scrolling.

