The people have spoken! The 2020 People’s Choice Awards are set to broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for the third year in a row.

E! tapped Demi Lovato to host the ceremony on Sunday, November 15.

“This is up to the people, and in fact, this has always been the awards show that has always meant the most to me because they are the ones who get to vote,” the 28-year-old “Still Have Me” songstress said on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this month. “They are the ones casting the decisions, and it’s not up to some academy, you kno, that is political or whatever. This is up to the people, and that’s what this year has been about listening to the people. Finally, we’re doing it again, but it’s going to be less pressure and more fun.”

Lovato also told Seth Meyers that she was more nervous to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl in February than host the PCAs.

“I’m pretty excited you know, I don’t feel like there is too much at stake,” she joked. “When it comes to the national anthem or the Super Bowl there is a little bit more pressure than hosting an awards show. Just because if you mess up the lyrics then people come after you as an American.”

A lot has happened in Lovato’s personal life since she took the stage at the Super Bowl in Miami. Us Weekly broke the news in March that the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress was dating actor Max Ehrich. After the pair quickly moved in together amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ehrich popped the question in July. By September, the twosome had called it quits.

“[This year has] been such a roller-coaster. I mean, honestly, for me, the beginning of the year started out, I was on this trajectory to have a pretty eventful career, and I was planning my comeback,” Lovato, who completed a stint in rehab in 2018, said on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, November 12. “I think the most important thing that I’ve learned is how much I am OK with myself and loving myself.”

She added, “It wasn’t until this year that I really started exploring the things that bring joy to my life in little ways.”

Scroll through to learn more about the PCAs, including how to watch Lovato’s hosting gig: