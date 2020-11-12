What’s wrong with being confident? Demi Lovato is all about self-love nearly two months after calling off her engagement to Max Ehrich.

“[This year has] been such a roller-coaster,” the Grammy nominee, 28, said on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, November 12. “I mean, honestly, for me, the beginning of the year started out, I was on this trajectory to have a pretty eventful career, and I was planning my comeback.”

Looking back, Lovato is grateful that she had to postpone the release of her seventh studio album amid the COVID-19 pandemic because everything she has gone through over the past few months has been “so much of an experience” for her.

“I think the most important thing that I’ve learned is how much I am OK with myself and loving myself,” she told Jenna Bush Hager. “It wasn’t until this year that I really started exploring the things that bring joy to my life in little ways.”

Us Weekly confirmed in late September that the pop star had split from Ehrich, 29, just two months after they announced their engagement. She turned to music not long after, releasing a song titled “Still Have Me.” (The actor also dropped a breakup track, “Afraid.”)

“When I write my songs, when I go to the studio and record them, it’s a very cathartic and therapeutic experience for me,” she told Bush Hager, 38, on Thursday. “Anytime I go thorough something, especially when I don’t say things publicly or comment on certain situations, I just let my music comment on it.”

Lovato and the Young and the Restless alum started dating in March and confirmed their relationship two months later by slow-dancing in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video. After their whirlwind romance came to an end, Ehrich claimed that he found out “through a tabloid.”

“It’s just the craziest thing,” he said on Instagram Live in October. “This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience ever ‘cause no person deserves to feel this way.”

The Camp Rock actress, for her part, “has been surrounding herself” with friends in recent weeks, a source previously told Us. “Demi has been acting as though she was never engaged to Max.”