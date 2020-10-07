Over it. Demi Lovato has torn out the Max Ehrich chapter of her life — and she’s not looking back.

“Demi has been acting as though she was never engaged to Max and that their relationship never happened,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She is still not speaking to him and fully cut him out.”

The singer, 28, and the actor, 29, had a whirlwind relationship. They started dating in March, and he proposed in July. However, after just two months as an engaged couple, she called off their wedding.

“Max is in shambles about the whole situation,” the source tells Us. “It’s been so hard for him because he’s in Atlanta and trying his best to focus on his film [Southern Gospel], God and Jesus.”

Lovato, for her part, “has been surrounding herself” with friends including fellow Disney Channel alum Matthew Scott Montgomery, the source adds.

The Grammy nominee called Montgomery, 31, her “bestie” in an Instagram Story video posted on Sunday, October 4, as they went to the Halloween drive-through experience Nights of the Jack in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Ehrich has also been active on social media in recent days as he shares his heartbreak with fans. After claiming that he learned about his breakup with Lovato “through a tabloid,” he went live on Instagram and accused his former fiancée of using him.

“I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy,” he said on Friday, October 2. “You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.”

The Young and the Restless alum also slammed the pop star for releasing “Still Have Me,” a song inspired by their split, so soon after the news broke.

“I hope the song is No. 1,” he said during his emotional livestream. “Because you know what? If that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it.”

An insider recently told Us that Ehrich’s Instagram posts “are not painting a picture of who [he] really is.”

Lovato previously dated Joe Jonas in 2010 and Wilmer Valderrama from 2010 to 2016.