People’s Choice Awards 2020: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

Calling out some of the biggest names in entertainment. The 2020 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Demi Lovato, is set to award actors, musicians, social influencers and more.
The show, set for Sunday, November 15, is set to honor Jennifer Lopez with the People’s Icon Award, Tracee Ellis Ross with the Fashion Icon Award and Tyler Perry with the People’s Champion Award.
Chloe x Halle and Justin Bieber are each performing and presenters include Addison Rae, Armie Hammer, Alison Brie, Jameela Jamil, Christina Hendricks, Bebe Rexha, Machine Gun Kelly, Sofia Carson, Tyler, the Creator and Tiffany Haddish.
So, what about the big winners of the night? With so many A-listers nominated — including Dan Levy, Charlize Theron, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga — it’s anyone’s game. New categories added this year include New Artist of 2020, Collaboration Song of 2020 and Soundtrack Song of 2020.
Scroll through the full list of nominees below. Winners will be bolded as they’re announced during the Sunday, November 15, show, set to air on E! at 9 p.m. ET.
Movie of the Year
Bad Boys for Life
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Extraction
Hamilton
Project Power
The Invisible Man
The Old Guard
Trolls World Tour
Comedy Movie
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Like A Boss
The Kissing Booth 2
The King of Staten Island
The Lovebirds
The Wrong Missy
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Action Movie
Bad Boys for Life
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Extraction
Mulan
Power Project
Tenet
The Old Guard
Drama Movie
Hamilton
Dangerous Lies
Greyhound
I Still Believe
Invisible Man
The High Note
The Photograph
The Way Back
Family Movie
Dolittle
My Spy
Onward
Scoob!
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Call of the Wild
The Willoughbys
Trolls World Tour
Male Movie Star
Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
Jamie Foxx, Project Power
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential
Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle
Tom Hanks, Greyhound
Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
Female Movie Star
Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies
Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss
Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
Drama Movie Star
Ben Affleck, The Way Back
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Issa Rae, The Photograph
KJ Apa, I Still Believe
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Russell Crowe, Unhinged
Tom Hanks, Greyhound
Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note
Comedy Movie Star
David Spade, The Wrong Missy
Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2
Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music
Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island
Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Action Movie Star
Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
Jamie Foxx, Project Power
John David Washington, Tenet
Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
TV Show of the Year
Grey’s Anatomy
Never Have I Ever
Outer Banks
The Bachelor
The Last Dance
The Masked Singer
This Is Us
Tiger King
Drama Show
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: SVU
Outer Banks
Ozark
Power
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Comedy Show
Dead To Me
Grown-ish
Insecure
Modern Family
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
Schitt’s Creek
The Good Place
Reality Show
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck Mediterranean
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: New York
Love Is Blind
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Competition Show
American Idol
America’s Got Talent
Top Chef
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Challenge: Total Madness
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Male TV Star
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, Space Force
Female TV Star
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
Drama TV Star
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Comedy TV Star
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Daytime Talks Show
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly & Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
Nighttime Talk Show
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Competition Contestant
Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor
Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Just Sam, American Idol
Madison Prewett, The Bachelor
Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer
Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer
Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle
Reality Star
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Bingeworthy Show
Cheer
Love Is Blind
Never Have I Ever
Normal People
Outer Banks
Ozark
Schitt’s Creek
Tiger King
Sci-fi/fantasy Show
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Legacies
Locke & Key
Supergirl
Supernatural
Wynonna Earp
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
DaBaby
Drake
J Balvin
Justin Bieber
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
Group of the Year
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe X Halle
CNCO
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
twenty one pilots
Song of the Year
Break My Heart, Dua Lipa
Dynamite, BTS
Intentions, Justin Bieber
Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion
Stuck With U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Album of the Year
After Hours, The Weeknd
High Off Life, Future
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Country Artist
Blake Shelton
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Karol G
Ozuna
New Artist
Ava Max
BENEE
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Saweetie
Trevor Daniel
Music Video of the Year
Blinding Lights, The Weeknd
Dynamite, BTS
Holy, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
Ice Cream, BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
Life Is Good, Future ft. Drake
Rain On Me, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
UN DIA, J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny
WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Best Collaboration
Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey
Holy, Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
Life Is Good, Future ft. Drake
Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce), Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Whats Poppin Remix, Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
Soundtrack Song
About Love, Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You
Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Boss Bitch, Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Loyal Brave True, Christina Aguilera, Mulan
On Me (feat. Ava Max), Thomas Rhett, Scoob!
Only The Young, Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana
Rare, Selena Gomez, Normal People
The Other Side, SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour
Social Star
Addison Rae
Charli D’ Amelio
David Dobrik
Dixie D’Amelio
Emma Chamberlin
Loren Gray
Jojo Siwa
Liza Koshy
Beauty Influencer
Antonio Garza
Bretman Rock
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NIKKIETUTORIALS
RCL Beauty
Social Celebrity
Ariana Grande
Britney Spears
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga
LeBron James
Selena Gomez
Animal Star
Doug The Pug
Esther the Wonder Pig
Hosico
Jiffpom
Juniper the Fox
Nala Cat
Shinjiro Ono
Suki Cat
Comedy Act
8:46, Dave Chappelle
George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Leslie Jones: Time Machine
Pete Davidson: Alive From New York
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Style Star
Janelle Monáe
Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian West
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
Rihanna
Timothee Chalamet
Zendaya
Game Changer
Bubba Wallace
Lebron James
Michael Jordan
Naomi Osaka
Russell Wilson
Sabrina Ionescu
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Pop Podcast
“Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain”
“Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard”
“Call Her Daddy”
“Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness”
“I Weigh With Jameela Jamil”
“Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
“Staying In With Emily & Kumail”
“The Viall Files”
