People’s Choice Awards 2020: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

Calling out some of the biggest names in entertainment. The 2020 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Demi Lovato, is set to award actors, musicians, social influencers and more.

The show, set for Sunday, November 15, is set to honor Jennifer Lopez with the People’s Icon Award, Tracee Ellis Ross with the Fashion Icon Award and Tyler Perry with the People’s Champion Award.

Chloe x Halle and Justin Bieber are each performing and presenters include Addison Rae, Armie Hammer, Alison Brie, Jameela Jamil, Christina Hendricks, Bebe Rexha, Machine Gun Kelly, Sofia Carson, Tyler, the Creator and Tiffany Haddish.

So, what about the big winners of the night? With so many A-listers nominated — including Dan Levy, Charlize Theron, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga — it’s anyone’s game. New categories added this year include New Artist of 2020, Collaboration Song of 2020 and Soundtrack Song of 2020.

Scroll through the full list of nominees below. Winners will be bolded as they’re announced during the Sunday, November 15, show, set to air on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

Movie of the Year

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

Comedy Movie

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

The Kissing Booth 2

The King of Staten Island

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Action Movie

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

Mulan

Power Project

Tenet

The Old Guard

Drama Movie

Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

Family Movie

Dolittle

My Spy

Onward

Scoob!

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

Male Movie Star

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

Female Movie Star

Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

Drama Movie Star

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Photograph

KJ Apa, I Still Believe

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Russell Crowe, Unhinged

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note

Comedy Movie Star

David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Action Movie Star

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

John David Washington, Tenet

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

TV Show of the Year

Grey’s Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Last Dance

The Masked Singer

This Is Us

Tiger King

Drama Show

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Comedy Show

Dead To Me

Grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt’s Creek

The Good Place

Reality Show

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck Mediterranean

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Competition Show

American Idol

America’s Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Male TV Star

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force

Female TV Star

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

Drama TV Star

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Comedy TV Star

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Daytime Talks Show

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

Nighttime Talk Show

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Competition Contestant

Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Just Sam, American Idol

Madison Prewett, The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle

Reality Star

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bingeworthy Show

Cheer

Love Is Blind

Never Have I Ever

Normal People

Outer Banks

Ozark

Schitt’s Creek

Tiger King

Sci-fi/fantasy Show

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

Wynonna Earp

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

Justin Bieber

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

Group of the Year

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe X Halle

CNCO

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

twenty one pilots

Song of the Year

Break My Heart, Dua Lipa

Dynamite, BTS

Intentions, Justin Bieber

Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

Savage, Megan Thee Stallion

Stuck With U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Album of the Year

After Hours, The Weeknd

High Off Life, Future

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Karol G

Ozuna

New Artist

Ava Max

BENEE

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel

Music Video of the Year

Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

Dynamite, BTS

Holy, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

Ice Cream, BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

Life Is Good, Future ft. Drake

Rain On Me, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

UN DIA, J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny

WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Best Collaboration

Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey

Holy, Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

Life Is Good, Future ft. Drake

Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce), Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Whats Poppin Remix, Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

Soundtrack Song

About Love, Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You

Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Boss Bitch, Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Loyal Brave True, Christina Aguilera, Mulan

On Me (feat. Ava Max), Thomas Rhett, Scoob!

Only The Young, Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana

Rare, Selena Gomez, Normal People

The Other Side, SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour

Social Star

Addison Rae

Charli D’ Amelio

David Dobrik

Dixie D’Amelio

Emma Chamberlin

Loren Gray

Jojo Siwa

Liza Koshy

Beauty Influencer

Antonio Garza

Bretman Rock

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NIKKIETUTORIALS

RCL Beauty

Social Celebrity

Ariana Grande

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

LeBron James

Selena Gomez

Animal Star

Doug The Pug

Esther the Wonder Pig

Hosico

Jiffpom

Juniper the Fox

Nala Cat

Shinjiro Ono

Suki Cat

Comedy Act

8:46, Dave Chappelle

George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Leslie Jones: Time Machine

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

Style Star

Janelle Monáe

Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian West

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Rihanna

Timothee Chalamet

Zendaya

Game Changer

Bubba Wallace

Lebron James

Michael Jordan

Naomi Osaka

Russell Wilson

Sabrina Ionescu

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Pop Podcast

“Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain”

“Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard”

“Call Her Daddy”

“Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness”

“I Weigh With Jameela Jamil”

“Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

“Staying In With Emily & Kumail”

“The Viall Files”